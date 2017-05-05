Presidents Cup Returns To Royal Melbourne For Third Time

For the third time in the 25-year history of the event the Presidents Cup will return to the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

The PGA TOUR announced May 4th that the historic club in the State of Victoria, would play host in 2019.

That is already set to be an epic year for major pro golf events with the Open Championship slated to return to Royal Portrush, the United States Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park (Black Course).

Royal Melbourne, the only venue to have been the International venue for the Presidents Cup more than once, also hosted in 1998 and 2011.

“We’re thrilled to once again be returning to the prestigious and storied Royal Melbourne Golf Club,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our history there speaks volumes about not only the course and its ability to host world-class competitions, but also the surrounding area in Melbourne as a destination for our fans and players. With so many great courses in the Sandbelt, we were not short on choice when it came to selecting a championship-tested venue. Returning to such a storied course for this event, especially as both teams have been victorious there, is a special privilege and sets both teams up for an even playing field to break the tie.”

Fans and players alike will meet the Royal Melbourne news with approval. The 36-hole facility features course designs by Alister Mackenzie and the composite course, which uses 12 holes of the West Course, and six holes from the East Course, is highly coveted. It most recently hosted the 2013 World Cup of Golf, won by Jason Day and Adam Scott.

“Royal Melbourne is delighted to be chosen to host the 2019 Presidents Cup,” said David Thomas, Captain of Royal Melbourne Golf Club. “It is a prestigious international tournament featuring many of the very best golfers in the world. Past encounters have invariably included many fine matches, with players from both teams displaying finely honed golfing skills and exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship in a team environment. Our Club looks forward to some excellent golf being played by both teams on our renowned Composite Course.”