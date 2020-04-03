2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship Postponed Until August

After continuing to monitor the situation, including the changing health and government guidelines, the committee for the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship has decided to postpone the 2020 tournament.

With the scheduling assistance of long-time host eQuinelle, and after much consideration, the tournament will now take place on August 15/16, 2020. It was originally slated to take place on May 16/17, 2020.

This change has been made with thought to the many people involved; the safety of everyone is always our top priority.

“We look forward to conducting another outstanding championship on the new dates for this year,” shared Tournament Director, Jeff Bauder, the CEO/President of Bauder Media Group (Flagstick). “We thank all the players for their understanding and look forward to welcoming them back to the first tee later this summer. We also want to thank eQuinelle for accommodating our adjustment, and to tournament sponsors TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf Canada for their continued commitment.

Thank you to those who have already entered. With high demand for spots in the event, the entry system will remain open, so players can assure their position in the field. We will be making announcements shortly about the registration package, always a highlight. Please note that if you plan on delaying your entry, the reveal of that always prompts a flurry of them, so while the event is taking place later this year, be sure to lock up your spot.

For those who now have a conflict with the date, refunds are available. Please contact us about the process.

In the meantime, our team will be busy planning to make the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship the best one yet.

Let’s all be smart, be safe, follow the guidelines we should and get ready to play some golf when we get the green light to do so.