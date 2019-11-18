Golf Canada Names 2020 National and Junior Squads

Golf Canada has revealed the names of the eighteen players who will be part of their National and Junior teams for 2020.

It is an eclectic grouping, representing players from a wide swath of the country, all very accomplished in their own rights.

Noah Steele wins the 2016 Flagstick Open presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf Canada. (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

Among those name to the National Men’s Team is a player we are familiar with at Flagstick.com – Noah Steele, the two-time winner of the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf, was among those on the the list revealed today.

“Golf Canada is thrilled to welcome an outstanding roster of elite athletes to represent Team Canada in 2020—they are truly deserving as evidenced by their strong performances this past season,” said Jeff Thompson, Golf Canada’s chief sport officer in a media release. “The athletes selected represent a mix of returning team members as well as talented up and coming athletes who have come through provincial or regional high-performance programs. Each of them will be fantastic ambassadors representing Canada on the global golf stage.”

The following athletes have been selected to Team Canada’s 2020 Amateur Squad:

Men’s Amateur Squad

Étienne Papineau | St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Qué. – Club de golf Pinegrove

Cougar Collins | Caledon, Ont. – TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

Sam Meek | Peterborough, Ont. – Public Player

Brendan MacDougall* | Calgary, Alta. – Glencoe Golf and Country Club

Noah Steele | Kingston, Ont. – Cataraqui Golf and Country Club



Women’s Amateur Squad

Brigitte Thibault* | Rosemère, Qué. – Club de golf de Rosemère

Mary Parsons | Delta, BC – Mayfair Lakes Golf Club

Sarah-Ève Rhéaume | Québec, Qué. – Club de golf Royal Québec

Noémie Paré | Victoriaville, Qué. – Club de golf de Victoriaville



Click here to read full player bios.



The National Junior Squad—a U19 program—also features nine athletes (four women and five men).

From February through early June, the nine-member Junior Squad will practice out of Golf Canada’s National Training Centre at Bear Mountain Golf Resort in Victoria—the third year that the program has provided centralized training, accommodation and education for athletes during the second semester of their high school year. Team members will be immersed in a focused centre of excellence, surrounded by world-class technical coaching staff and experts in the areas of mental performance, physiotherapy, biomechanics and nutrition.

The following athletes have been selected to Team Canada’s 2020 Junior Squad:

Junior Boys Squad

Laurent Desmarchais* | Longueuil, Qué. – Club de golf de la Vallée du Richelieu

Jace Minni | Delta, BC – Beach Grove Golf and Country Club

JP Parr | St-Célestin, Qué. – Club de golf Ki-8-eb Golf

Bennett Ruby | Waterloo, Ont. – Westmount Golf and Country Club

Malik Dao | Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Qué. – Summerlea Golf and Country Club

Junior Girls Squad

Emily Zhu* | Richmond Hill, Ont. – National Pines Golf Club

Angela Arora | Surrey, BC – Beach Grove Golf and Country Club

Angel (Mu Chen) Lin | Surrey, BC – Morgan Creek Golf Club

Monet Chun* | Richmond Hill, Ont. – Summit Golf Club



*Denotes 2019 National Team returning members



Click here to read full player bios.

In addition to the player announcement, Golf Canada confirmed the Coaching team for 2020.

Derek Ingram will return as the Men’s Amateur team coach with Robert Ratliffe heading the Junior Boy’s program.

Tristan Mullally continues in the role of National Women’s Team Coach while Matt Wilson will lead the way for the Junior Girls’ Program.

“Derek and Tristan have had tremendous success with Team Canada athletes and the evolution of our national team program will see Robert and Matt continue in their significant role of leading the centralized training program at Bear Mountain,” added Thompson. “We look forward to expanding our roster of coaches and building on the success of Team Canada to help more of our elite level golfers realize their fullest potential.”

Mullally, Ingram, Ratcliffe and Wilson are all Class “A” professionals with the PGA of Canada.

Golf Canada expects to announce the selection of the 2020 Team Canada Young Pro Squad in December.