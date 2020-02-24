The Osprey Valley Open On The Move

In its third year of operation The Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates is on the move. But the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event won’t be moving very far.

After two occasions of being played on the North Course at the Alton, Ontario property (located Northwest of the Greater Toronto Area), The highly successful event will move to their Heathlands Course. Like their Hoot course, it is among the 54-holes at the facility designed by respected architect Doug Carrick.

The option is being taken up in order to enhance the tournament in various aspects, according to Tournament Director Brad Parkins.

“The Heathlands course has been a favourite track among avid golfers for almost 30 years, and we’re delighted to be highlighting another of one TPC Toronto’s outstanding courses with our event this season,” said Parkins.

The Heathlands Course opened in 1992 and is regarded for its style that included fescue accented fairways and the inclusion of pot-style bunkers, giving it a feel of a course more often found in the United Kingdom.

Parkins added in a media release, “We believe this move will not only provide a unique challenge for Mackenzie Tour players, but also open up additional opportunities to enhance the spectator experience and make this tournament a must-visit event for everyone from the die-hard golf fan to anyone and everyone looking for a way to enjoy summer in a beautiful setting.”

The organizers feel the “links-style” layout will allow for easier movement for spectators between holes on the property during the event. Plans for the 2020 event, which will he held July 6-12, 2020, include a spectator lounge and space where local businesses can exhibit.

In 2019 Paul Barjon of France was the champion at The Osprey Valley Open. it was his second win of the year and Barjon would go on to win the year-long money title for the circuit.