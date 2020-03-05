2020 Symetra Tour Gets Underway – Four Canadians In Field

The development tour for the LPGA Tour, the Symetra Tour, officially kicks off their 2020 event calendar on Friday, March 6th.

The circuit, which has been around since 1999, is starting their season at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic. The 12th edition of the event takes place at the Country Club of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Florida.

The players are starting their pursuit of the Volvik Race For The Card with the top ten finishers on the tour after twenty events earning status on the LPGA TOUR.

This event has been friendly to Canadians in the past with two of them prevailing. Sue Kim of Langley, B.C. secured the win in 2015 while Samantha Richdale of Kelowna, B.C. was at the top of the leaderboard in 2016.

Richdale is among the four Canadians playing this year. She will be joined in the field by Brittany Marchand who spent most of 2019 on the LPGA TOUR, 2nd year pro Maddie Szeryk who was 19th on the Symetra Tour money list last year, and Rebecca Lee-Bentham. Lee Bentham had LPGA status previously but eventually left playing the game; she returned to competition last year, winning the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada.

For tee-times and to follow the leaderboard visit this link.