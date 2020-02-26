CP Women’s Open Another Step Closer to Ottawa Return?

When the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open was held in Ottawa in 2017 it proved to be a dream scenario. Record crowds at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club were fuelled by the presence of regional sweetheart Brooke Henderson (she would tie for 12th), and led to a donation of some $2 million dollars to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. Powerhouse player Sung Hyung Park went on to win the title.

Right after that week, and for much longer afterward, it was not surprising to hear fans and officials alike speculating about when the LPGA event might return to the National Capital Region, which also happens to be a key city for the title sponsor.

It appears that situation may be happening much sooner than later. It’s another step closer to taking place in 2021.

Flagstick.com has learned that a shareholder vote at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on Monday night resulted in an approval to host the CP Women’s Open from August 16-22, 2021.

Between in-person and proxy votes, more than 70% of the shareholders were in favour, allowing the motion to pass.

Brooke Henderson, an honorary member of the club, went on to capture the CP Women’s Open title in 2018 at the Wascana Golf Club in Regina, and would share 3rd place at the Magna Golf Club in the 2019 tournament. She is now a nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour and has become one of its biggest stars. That alone would assure the success of the Golf Canada event’s return to Ottawa, just 45 minutes from her hometown of Smiths Falls, Ontario.

Now, with the membership in agreement, work can begin to solidify the hosting situation. It’s an important step in confirming Ottawa as the 2021 tournament site.

If the championship does come to the club in 2021, it will be their 4th time playing host. Along with 2017, they welcomed the top LPGA players in 2008 and 1994 when Katherine (Hull) Kirk and Martha Nause were the respective champions. The region also hosted the event when it was held at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau in 2000 when Meg Mallon earned the title.

We will keep you posted on further developments in this story.

The 2020 CP Women’s Open will take place September 3-6, at the Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia.