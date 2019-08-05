Alex Brisebois Tops Field at 8th Kevin Haime Junior Masters

The joy of youth was in evidence at the Kanata Golf & Country Club in Kanata, Ontario on Sunday, August 4th during the 8th Annual Kevin Haime Junior Masters.

The competition was fierce for the green jacket, but the weekend wasn’t all about competition.

Throughout the event, hosts Kevin and Lisa Haime treated all participants as family and indeed many of the players were all part of the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative Family. Over the past eleven years, over 700 junior golfers have been given golf memberships at local golf courses through the program. As Kevin says, “The intention behind the Initiative is to give kids access to the area’s top golf courses so they can develop as both golfers and people. Nothing is more important to the development of junior golfers than giving them access to a quality place to develop their skills. We believe strongly in allowing kids with a passion for golf the chance to chase their dream. We are also helping kids with equipment, instruction grants, and even scholarship dollars. Our Initiative has also supported many other local children based charities over the last several years.”

“The Junior Masters is a junior tournament that we run every year”, said Lisa Haime. She continued, “We run it for kids in the junior golf initiative and members of ClubLink and a few other invitees. We have a great day of golf and parents and friends are allowed to caddie for the kids. We have two age groups and we have kids who are playing their first tournament at ten years of age and others who are playing at the highest levels of golf in the Ottawa area and the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec and today they are playing for the coveted green jacket.”

Kevin and Lisa are also very proud of all of their Initiative kids and especially those who have competed at the highest levels of golf but even more, have gone on to become better people.

The joy of competition was also evident around the scoreboards where junior golfers assessed their chances and positions after scores were posted. Even more important to these junior golfers were the games of golf being arranged between long-time and newly found friends.

As for the golf competition, a few prizes were awarded at the awards banquet where junior golfers, their caddies and parents were treated to a meal selected by 2018 Champion Zac Wylie, followed by a make your own sundae with all the trimmings.

Zac Wylie (left) presents Alex Brisebois with the green jacket (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

BOYS OVERALL CHAMPION

Alex Brisebois, playing on his home Kanata Golf Club course, shot a 1 under par round of 69 to win the Kevin Haime Junior Masters and the green jacket. His scorecard included 3 birdies and two bogies and his brother Nick, who was the winner of the Kevin Haime Junior Masters four times, caddied for him for the round. Nick is currently the captain of the Columbia University golf team and he was recently honored as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

2018 Kevin Haime Junior Masters Champion Zac Wylie finished in the runner-up position with a score of 73 and he graciously awarded the green jacket to Alex Brisebois.

AGE 15-18 NET COMPETITION

Bill Gourgon, with a score of 74 (net 67) was the net champion followed by Jared Berry with his score of 79, net 69.

AGE 10-14 COMPETITION

The low gross winner in the 10-14 age competition was Max Corcoran with his score of 77 followed by Isabella Ferguson with her fine score of 84 off the same tees.

The net champion was Antoine Cote with his score of 89, net 69, followed by Sanil Srivastava who shot 87, net 71.

GIRLS COMPETITION

As previously noted, Isabella Ferguson was the overall gross winner with her score of 84. Low net was first-year golfer Ines Aouatif and girls 10-14 winner was Sanvi Srivastava.

Participants in the Kevin Haime Junior Masters paid nothing to play in the event except their time. The Junior Golf Initiative covered all costs and the golf course tee times were donated by ClubLink.

It was another successful event for junior golfers from the Ottawa area. Congratulations to everyone involved in the Kevin Haime Junior Masters and a big thank you to Lisa and Kevin Haime for all they do to support junior golf in the Ottawa area.