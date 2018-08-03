62nd Cornwall Open Set For September

Details are out for the 62nd edition of the Cornwall Open at the historic Cornwall Golf & Country Club.

The three-day event will take place on September 1-3, 2018 with multiple divisions competing over that period.

September 1st will see the playing of the Ladies A, B, and C Divisions, the Men’s B&C Divisions, and the Men’s Senior (55+) Division. The cost to participate in each is $60.

The next day, September 2nd, will see the popular Ladies/Mens Mixed division played with the cost also being $60 per team.

On Monday, September 3rd, the top male players in Division A take to the course ($60 a player) and the pros hit the links with entry set at $150 a player. There will be an $8,000 purse for pros based on a full field.

All fees and entries must arrive by August 29th at 4:30 p.m. est. You can phone the pro shop at 613-931-1122 to register and pay by credit card.

For full posters with details see the Cornwall Golf website at this link.