6th Place For Henderson in Thailand

After two weeks off due to illness, Canada’s Brooke Henderson picked up where she left off on the LPGA Tour.

On Sunday, the Smiths Falls native turned in a final round 68 at the Honda LPGA Thailand to finish in 6th place. Her -15 total for the week included rounds of 66,73,66, and 68.

She also tied for 6th place in January at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, giving her two top-ten finishes in two starts this year. It also inches her closer to 40 of those in her career and on the brink of $5 million in official earnings, all at the age of just 21.

For her play in Thailand, Brooke earned $55,308 and jumps to 16th (from 25th) in the CME Race to the Globe season long standings.

Amy Yang was the winner in Thailand for the 3rd time in 5 years.

The LPGA now heads to Singapore for the HSBC Women’s World Championship where Henderson will be in the field.

Prior to the stop in Thailand she missed the two events in Australia due to an undisclosed illness but it appears, based on her play this week, that she is feeling much better.