This past week award-winning photographer Grant Fraser was on the grounds at Glen Abbey Golf Club for the 2017 RBC Canadian Open. He was documenting the championship, eventually won by Jhonattan Vegas, for Flagstick.com and sister publication Ontario Golf News Digest.

He passed on a variety of images that exemplified the big week in Canadian golf. All photos by Grant Fraser. Follow him on Twitter @GFraserGolf

