A New Take – Azinger Officially Joins NBC Sports as Lead Golf Analyst; Replaces Johnny Miller

As has been suspected on many platforms over the last week, Paul Azinger has been hired to become the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports in 2019, replacing Johnny Miller. Miller will retire after his last broadcast at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, scheduled to end next February 3rd.

The announcement on the signing of Azinger was made official today by Molly Solomon, executive vice president, content, Golf Channel.

“For nearly three decades fans tuning into NBC Sports’ golf coverage have been accustomed to a lead analyst that told it like it was, and that mantra will continue with Paul Azinger calling the action from our 18th tower,” Solomon said. “Following Johnny Miller is a tall order. However, we’re confident in Paul’s ability to serve our viewers with candor and sharp insight, pulling from his decorated professional golf career and extensive broadcast experience.”

“I have great admiration for both the quality of NBC Sports’ coverage and commitment to great storytelling, as well as the network’s deep commitment to the game I love,” Azinger said. “It is a great honor to cover a tremendous slate of PGA TOUR and marquee events, including THE PLAYERS, The Open, Ryder Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Additional opportunities to contribute to instructional and historical projects, as well as Golf Channel’s top-notch news platforms, makes this the role of a lifetime.”

“Paul is one of the most perceptive minds in golf,” said Tommy Roy, lead golf producer, NBC Sports. “His innate ability to dissect the action in front of him and convey it to the viewer in such a concise, assured manner is what we value most across our tournament broadcast team.”

Additionally, Azinger will contribute to Golf Channel’s portfolio of platforms, ranging from Golf Central’s Live From the Masters alongside former colleague Mike Tirico; develop instructional content for both on-air and via Revolution Golf; and develop documentary projects for Golf Channel’s Golf Films.

Azinger’s NBC Sports schedule in 2019, which will regularly include all four days of tournament coverage on Golf Channel and NBC, will kick off at the WGC-Mexico Championship (Feb. 21-24). NBC Sports will allow Azinger to continue to call The Masters for the BBC, as well as the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open on FOX.

Azinger had an exemplary playing career interrupted by a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won 12 times on the PGA TOUR and prevailed at the 1993 PGA Championship. He was the victorious Team U.S.A. Captain at the 2008 Ryder Cup.

The Florida native first dipped into broadcasting in 2006 when he joined ABC as their lead analyst, morphing into a role that also included ESPN until 2015. In 2016 he joined Fox Sports in a similar position for their United States Golf Association event broadcasts.