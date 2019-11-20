Canada’s Aaron Cockerill Earns Full European Tour Card

Manitoba’s Aaron Cockerill has earned his chance to play the European Tour full-time.

The 27-year-old Stony Mountain, Manitoba golfer completed six gruelling rounds at the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School on Wednesday to earn Category 17 status on the circuit.

Rounds of 73, 66, 69, 67, 68, 69 gave him a -16 total, enough to earn a share of 5th place at the tournament where the top 25 players and ties earned full status on the 2nd largest pro golf circuit in the world.

Cockerill, who previously spent time on the Mackenzie Tour, finished in a share of 72nd at the same tournament last year. As a result he spent 2019 playing a mix of European and Challenge Tour events with his most success coming at the end of the year.

He posted three top-seven finishes on the Challenge Tour late in the season, and just missed advancing to the Tour’s Grand Final, finishing 49th on the Road To Mallorca points list.

