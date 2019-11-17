Canadian Cockerill Charging at European Tour Q-School

Manitoba’s Aaron Cockerill wants a second shot at playing pro golf on the European circuit.

The 27 year-old split time between the European Tour and its underling circuit, the Challenge Tour, in 2019 after a 72nd place finish at the Fall Qualifying School.

He had some success throughout the season (a top 20 at the Australian PGA and three top-7 finishes on the Challenge Tour), but it was not enough to earn him a ticket to the top tour. Thus, he is back in Spain this week trying to be one of the top 25 players and ties who graduate to the second richest pro golf tour in the world.

And he’s off to a good start.

Well, he is now.

After posting a one over (73) in round one of the six game test in Tarragona, Spain, Cockerill has re-positioned himself nicely at the halfway point.

Rounds of 66 and 69 in addition to the start that put him in a share of 109th have him all the way up to a tie for 11th place.

Canada’s other player in the finals, Jimmy Jones; the son of LPGA legend Dawn Coe-Jones, is tied for 111th and in danger of missing the 72-hole cut. All players who make the cut will earn some status.