Acclaimed Writer Lorne Rubenstein Named Honorary Chair For New Mackenzie Tour Event

(Via Media Release) Caledon, Ont. – Award-winning author and columnist Lorne Rubenstein has been named the Honorary Chair of the Osprey Valley Open and will aid the tournament’s inaugural playing in 2018, it was announced on Thursday.

Rubenstein, whose accolades as one of the golf world’s most distinguished voices include inductions into the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame (2006), Canadian Golf Hall of Fame (2007) and the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism (2018), will lend promotional support to the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event taking place July 16-22 at Osprey Valley.

“I’ve watched many players over many years sharpen and develop their games on the Mackenzie Tour,” Rubenstein said. “Its well-run tournaments have provided strong competition and helped players gain confidence to move ahead in the game. I also like Osprey Valley so much that I hosted my own charity tournament there for many years. I can’t wait to see the players compete at what I consider one of the finest golf facilities not only in Canada, but anywhere.”

As part of his commitment to the event, Rubenstein will speak at the Osprey Valley Open Pro-Am on July 17 in addition to some media support for the tournament, which marks the first Mackenzie Tour event to take place in the Greater Toronto Area since coming under the PGA TOUR umbrella in 2013.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Lorne’s support for the inaugural Osprey Valley Open,” said Tournament Director Brad Parkins. “Lorne’s remarkable portfolio has made him one of the most respected voices in golf not only in Canada but around the world, and we’re honoured to have his assistance in launching this tournament in 2018.”

Rubenstein, a Toronto native, has written about the golf world in a number of roles over the last several decades. In 1980 he became the first Editor of SCOREGolf and a regular columnist for The Globe and Mail, going on to cover more than 50 major championships and 40 RBC Canadian Opens.

His published books include A Season in Dornoch: Golf and Life in the Scottish Highlands; Mike Weir: The Road to the Masters; and Moe & Me: Encounters with Moe Norman, Golf Mysterious Genius. He also worked with several greats of the game on published volumes including George Knudson on The Natural Golf Swing, Nick Price on The Swing: Mastering the Principles of the Game and David Leadbetter on The Fundamentals of Hogan. In 2017, he collaborated with Tiger Woods on his memoir “The 1997 Masters: My Story.”

The 69-year old is also a four-time Golf Writers Association of America award winner for newspaper/magazine columns, won a 1985 Canadian National Magazine Award and has won the first-place award from the Golf Journalists Association of Canada three times.