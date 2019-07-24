Canadian Shaft Company ACCRA & Parent Company Acquired By True Sports

July 23 brought significant news in the golf industry as TRUE Sports, the parent company of True Temper, the top golf shaft manufacturer in the world, made a Canadian acquisition.

The Memphis, Ontario-based company revealed that a deal had been completed to acquire Kingston, Ontario-based ACCRA Golf Shafts and its parent business, Premium Golf Management Co. (PGMC).

Founded in 2002 by Gawain Robertson and Dave Makarucha, PGMC and ACCRA have developed a strong reputation in the after-market and TOUR shaft market. Their products have been used by dozens of top professionals including Gary Woodland, who recently used their driver and fairway shafts on his way to the victory at the 2019 United States Open Championship. Their products have been used to win dozens of professional golf events.

“We are thrilled to add ACCRA to our performance-enhancing line of shaft brands,” said Don Brown, senior director of marketing and innovation for TRUE Sports. “The wide range of ACCRA products increases the options we make available within the custom club fitting environment”.

Gawain Robertson, co-founder of ACCRA, conveys that they are excited to join TRUE Sports. “Having access to TRUE Sports’ vast R&D capabilities, including their Center for Sports Testing and Research, will enhance the sophistication of our design and prototyping process. Being able to take advantage of TRUE’s global marketing, logistics and operations capabilities will strengthen the ACCRA product and brand.”

PGMC and True Temper created a partnership in 2016, True Temper Plus, to provide True Temper products to the club fitting market and it appears the new arrangement simply strengthens their work in that segment.

It gives TRUE Sports, with True Temper, Project X, and ACCRA a strong presence across many categories.

The team at PGMC / ACCRA say they will continue to conduct business at their Kingston, Ontario facility with potential plans for growth under the TRUE umbrella.

TRUE is involved with other sports besides golf, including hockey, lacrosse, baseball, and skates.