Ace Pays Off For Rideau View Member

You always hear about hole-in-one contests for valuable prizes but does anyone every win them? They sure do.

Opened as a nine-hole course in 1958, the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario has had many events through the years, and plenty of them with hole in one contests with eye-popping prizes. But, until their recent Ladies Member-Guest Day on July 20th, no player had cashed in on a big prize.

That all changed when member Chantal Ringuette made an ace to win a brand new Ford Mustang in a contest sponsored by Lincoln Heights Ford, a prize covered by Reid & Bradley’s Insurance.

Ringuette joined the team from the dealership, the insurance company, and Rideau View Golf Club, to receive her prize on July 25th. To say the least, she was excited to see her new set of wheels.

Congrats Chantal and we’ll be disappointed if your new license plates don’t have the word “Ace” involved.

