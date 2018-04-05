Adam Hadwin Contending After Opening Round At The Masters

With eleven of eleven cuts made in 2018 and three top ten finishes to his credit, Adam Hadwin has been trending in the right direction this so far this year on the PGA TOUR. It continued on Thursday in the opening round of The Masters. He shares 4th place with six other players.

The Abbotsford, British Columbia native, who tied for 36th last year in his first go round at Augusta National, built on a steady first nine as he pushed his way to an opening 69 (-3). It mark his lowest round in The Masters and his first in the 60’s. His best score to date was the 70 he posted in the final last year.

The slightly built 30 year-old marked his first lap at Augusta National Golf Club for 2018 with eight straight pars to start the day before really getting to work. Birdies on 9, 10, 12, 15, and 16 pushed him up the leaderboard, scarred only by a blemish on the 14 and a three-putt bogey on the last.

As he completed his round he was just a stroke off the lead and now sits three back of Jordan Spieth who topped the field at -6 on Thursday. Hadwin and playing partners Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman will have the final tee-time on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Reed and Hoffman also shot 69 in round one.

The first round adventure was not as kind to the only other Canadian in the field at the 2018 Masters, Mike Weir. The 2003 champion was on a negative trend at six over par through twelve holes before three birdies lessened the damage. He ended play at 76 (+4).

Weir, playing alongside Brendan Steele and amateur Matt Parziale, will attempt to make his way back into cut contention on Friday starting at 11:37 a.m.

