Adam Migur wins the 2018 Hamilton Golf and Country Club Invitational

(by Brent Long for HGCC) – Despite high winds and a touch of rain, Adam Migur from Weston G&CCC won the 2018 Hamilton Golf and Country Club Invitational with an impressive score of 3-over par 108 on Monday, June 4.

In the 27-hole marathon, Migur earned a single-stroke victory over Truman Tai from Cedar Brae G&CC on the finely tuned Harry S. Colt layout.

“I played in the event for the first time last year and finished well back, so this time I just tried to take it one hole at a time,” says the 25-year-old bartender, who enjoys an addictive passion for golf. “I was struggling with my game last week, so driving here this morning I found myself trying to pump myself up to get it on today.”

Migur started slowly with a 3-over par 38 on the East course, before carding a 1-under on the West course and closing with a 1-over on the South Course in a round that included four birdies, one eagle and more importantly one skin! Blair Bursey won the 2017 HGCC Invitational with an even-par score of 105.

“It was tough out there with the wind today, but I was driving the ball well, so I stuck with it,” Migur stated, noting that it is the first invitational victory of his life. “After the first 18 holes I knew I would be close. I thought if I could get to somewhere close to even-par I would be right up there. Even when I finished, I thought someone could come in with a lower score, but it turned out to be my day.

With a truly impressive outing, Truman Tai settled for second in his first time playing the golf course.

“I love it here. Every single hole is amazing, breathtaking,” says Tai, who started on the East course with a 37, shot 37 on the West course and closed with an even-par 35 on the South Course to finish his day at 4-over.

“I started off quite poorly and was at 4-over after seven holes, but from there I got things going with a birdie on No. 8,” Tai added. “Every hole sets up perfectly. You remember your tee shot, your second shot, every shot when you’re out there.”

Mike Dinner from Glencairn GC and Ryan Kings finished T3 at 5-over par with 110 strokes, while Jordan Klein and Scott Dickerson settled for T5 at 111.

“It’s great fun to go out there and just play 27 holes with no breaks. It’s just you and the golf course for six-plus hours and playing here is a treat,” says Kings who won the invitational back in 2015.

In the Senior Division, David Greenaway from Barrie CC also won by a single stroke with a score of 110 to eclipse Larry Cooper from Mississaugua G&CC, while Greg Hotham from Barrie CC finished third at 112 and John Husband from Burlington G&CC fourth at 113.

“It’s fantastic to win this won. The golf course is in terrific condition and it’s a lot of fun to play,” added Greenaway.

This was the largest field in the history of the tournament with 102 players – including 33 seniors and 69 men in the open division.