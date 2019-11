Shoe geeks will appreciate this one.

Based on the “Cool” Air Jordan XI (11) first released in 2001, Nike has created a golf shoe that pays tribute to the model.

The company has made use of the grey colour-way for several years, unofficially, for special clients, but now the public will get access to it in the Air Jordan XI Low Golf model.

Those hoping to grab a pair can expect to pay around $220 (USD) and be able to find them at Nike.com and selected retailers on November 22.