As they prepare to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Glencoe Invitational Tournament is making renewed strides.

Traditionally a men’s amateur event, the tournament held annually at the Glencoe Golf & Country Club in Calgary is adding a Women’s Division. They will have both amateur and professional divisions, thanks to a new sponsor, DCBank.

Glencoe is also hosting the 2020 Canadian Men’s Amateur.

You can read the full details on the Glecoe Invitational news at AlertaGolf.org at this link.