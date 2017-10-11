Albin Choi Earns Win In South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. – Albin Choi of Toronto birdied the first extra hole Wednesday for his first victory on the Minor League Golf Tour. Choi and Dan McCarthy of Syracuse, N.Y., tied at six under par 66 on the Fazio course at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club at Old Trail. Choi hit his approach at the par-4 starting hole to six feet of the cup. After McCarthy hit his third shot from in front of the green to about a foot and a half. Choi sank his winning putt.

In regulation, McCarthy finished about half an hour ahead of Choi with birdies at the 17th and 18th holes, carding seven birdies and a bogey overall. Then Choi finished with bogeys at the 16th and 18th hole to set up the playoff. Earlier in the round, Choi eagled the par-4 seventh hole and added six birdies.

It was Choi’s fourth MLGT start, his first this year after playing on the Web.com Tour most of the season. He earned $882, including a $600 share of the $3,070 purse, $232 from an optional bonus pool and $50 in skins.

McCarthy first joined the MLGT in October, 2007. He won 46 times here before claiming four victories in 2016 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. He advanced to the Web.com but missed most of the ’17 season because of a wrist injury. He received $480 Wednesday, raising his career earnings here on the Minor League Golf Tour to $140,755.

Minor League Golf Tour

Old Trail GC, Jupiter, FL

Fazio course, 6,904 yards, par 72

Albin Choi, Toronto, Ontario, $882 32-34—66

Dan McCarthy, Syracuse, NY, $480 34-32—66

Choi won playoff, birdie-3 on first extra hole.

Jack Whelan, Jupiter, FL, $534 35-33—68

Justin Hicks, Grosse Ile, MI, $484 34-34—68

Will Coleman, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, $270 34-35—69

Zack Shriver, Marysville, WA, $270 34-35—69

Conor Richardson, West Palm Beach, FL, $160 36-34—70

Eric Dietrich, Cheshire, CT, $160 36-34—70

Marc Issler, Toms River, NJ, $105 37-34—71

Jhared Hack, Sanford, FL, $105 37-34—71

Sunny Kim, Queens, NY, $56.67 35-37—72

Mark Purrington, Dartmouth, MA, $56.67 35-37—72

Nicole Sakamoto, Honolulu, HI, $56.67 37-35—72

Money listed includes purse, bonus pool and skins game.

Training Division

A-Nicholas Huggins, Marietta, OH, $80 37-41—78

A-Estevan Valdes, Wellington, FL, $50 40-39—79

A-Alex Golland, Wynnewood, PA, $20 39-41—80

A-Amateur.