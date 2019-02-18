Alena Sharp Trending Nicely – Plays Well in Australia

While Canadian golf fans have been showing a great amount of admiration for Alena Sharp and how she has started her 2019 season, few people are happier than Sharp herself.

The 37 year-old from Ontario had a good two weeks in Australia to start the LPGA season, a sign that her efforts to keep improving are paying off. In her 15th season as a pro, it can be hard to stay motivated but Sharp seems to be on point as she played well at both the ISPS Handa Vic Open and the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

The former Canadian Olympian finished in a share of 17th at the former and earned her 10th career top-ten finish with a piece of 6th place in the latter.

Of her recent run, Sharp took to Twitter to post a series of tweets that showed she is ramped up to start the season as she has.

” What an unbelievable couple weeks in Oz. To come away with a top 20 & a top 10 blows me away. Thank you @sarahsherpa for always being there for me. Thanks @BSaundersGolf for creating an easy path to learning and an amazing practice plan. Hard work in gym & on the course pays off “

It’s a positive beginning to the year following a season where Sharp dropped to 91st on the money list, her lowest ranking since 2013 when finished 112th. After just two events she holds the 14th position.