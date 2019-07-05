Julien Sale Looking To Repeat at Tunis: Leads After Opening Round

(Manotick, Ontario) – Competition on the first day of the 68th Alexander of Tunis Championship run by Golf Quebec and the Ottawa Valley Golf Association on the Rideau View Golf Club course has finished with 75 competitors making the first day cut with scores of 77 or 5 over par.

Conditions were near perfect for scoring on the par 72, 7032-yard Rideau View Golf Course. A sunny day with a slight breeze greeted the early golfers off the 1st tee and the temperature rose throughout the day.

In spite of the poor start to the golf season in the Ottawa area, there were no complaints from Tunis competitors about the Rideau View course. Gord MacMillan and his green-keeping crew are to be commended for their work.

Leading the way is Rivermead’s Julien Sale with his fine score of 6-under-par 66.

He was followed closely with 5-under-par scores of 67 by Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart and Whitlock’s Olivier Menard. Dwight Reinhart was aided in his score by his hole-in-one with his 5-iron on the par 3, 184 yard, 11th hole. Congratulations Dwight.

Alone in 4th place is Marc-Antoine Hotte from the Mirage Golf Club with his score of 69 (-3).

Tied for 5th place with scores of 70 are 2017 Tunis Champion Robert Mackay from Rivermead, Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault and Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere.

Six players are tied for eighth place with scores of 1-under-par, 71. They are Ottawa Hunt’s Ben Bell, Peter Harrison and Mark Coldham, Rideau View’s Tim Sullivan, Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny and Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse.

Dwight Reinhart

Olivier Menard

Maxime Marengere

Robert McKay

Marc-Antonine Hotte

Etienne Brault

Thirty-six Ottawa area golfers made the first day cut and will play tomorrow (Friday, July 5) at Rideau View with tee times beginning at 7am. The leaders should be teeing off around 10:30 in the morning.

Spectators are welcome to drop out and watch these tremendously talented amateur golfers at Rideau View.

Leaderboard