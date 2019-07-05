What's New?

Julien Sale Looking To Repeat at Tunis: Leads After Opening Round

Julien Sale (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

(Manotick, Ontario) – Competition on the first day of the 68th Alexander of Tunis Championship run by Golf Quebec and the Ottawa Valley Golf Association on the Rideau View Golf Club course has finished with 75 competitors making the first day cut with scores of 77 or 5 over par.

Conditions were near perfect for scoring on the par 72, 7032-yard Rideau View Golf Course. A sunny day with a slight breeze greeted the early golfers off the 1st tee and the temperature rose throughout the day.

In spite of the poor start to the golf season in the Ottawa area, there were no complaints from Tunis competitors about the Rideau View course. Gord MacMillan and his green-keeping crew are to be commended for their work.

Leading the way is Rivermead’s Julien Sale with his fine score of 6-under-par 66.

He was followed closely with 5-under-par scores of 67 by Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart and Whitlock’s Olivier Menard. Dwight Reinhart was aided in his score by his hole-in-one with his 5-iron on the par 3, 184 yard, 11th hole. Congratulations Dwight.

Alone in 4th place is Marc-Antoine Hotte from the Mirage Golf Club with his score of 69 (-3).

Tied for 5th place with scores of 70 are 2017 Tunis Champion Robert Mackay from Rivermead, Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault and Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere.

Six players are tied for eighth place with scores of 1-under-par, 71. They are Ottawa Hunt’s Ben Bell, Peter Harrison and Mark Coldham, Rideau View’s Tim Sullivan, Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny and Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse.

Thirty-six Ottawa area golfers made the first day cut and will play tomorrow (Friday, July 5) at Rideau View with tee times beginning at 7am. The leaders should be teeing off around 10:30 in the morning.

Spectators are welcome to drop out and watch these tremendously talented amateur golfers at Rideau View.

Leaderboard

1Julien Sale  Rivermead GC-6F-66666
T2Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC-5F-56767
T2Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC-5F-56767
4Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC-3F-36969
T5Robert Mackay  Rivermead GC-2F-27070
T5Étienne Brault  Pinegrove-2F-27070
T5Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC-2F-27070
T8Ben Bell  Ottawa Hunt & GC-1F-17171
T8Peter Harrison  Ottawa Hunt & GC-1F-17171
T8Timothy Sullivan  Rideau View GC-1F-17171
T8Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC-1F-17171
T8Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC-1F-17171
T8Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki-1F-17171
T14Romi Dilawri  The Royal Ottawa GCEFE7272
T14Jake Bryson  Eagle Creek GCEFE7272
T14Luc Guilbault  Public PlayerEFE7272
T14William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac ClubEFE7272
T14James Parsons  Eagle Creek GCEFE7272
T19Christian Meliambro  Kanata G&CC+1F+17373
T19Thomas Vezina  Public Golfer-Golf Québec+1F+17373
T19Alexander Brisebois  Kanata G&CC+1F+17373
T19Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC+1F+17373
T19Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb+1F+17373
T19Mathieu Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC+1F+17373
T19Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC+1F+17373
T19Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC+1F+17373
T19Antoine Sale  Rivermead GC+1F+17373
T19Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC+1F+17373
T19Jeffrey Lebeau  LongChamp+1F+17373
T19Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove+1F+17373
T31Samuel Roy  Wyldewood Golf & Country+2F+27474
T31Hugo Denis  Mirage GC+2F+27474
T31Michael Farquharson  Rideau View GC+2F+27474
T31Chris Mccuaig  Ottawa Hunt & GC+2F+27474
T31Brady Atchison  Rideau View GC+2F+27474
T31Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove+2F+27474
T31Stephen Layne  Golf Saint-Raphaël+2F+27474
T31Jean Bilodeau  Boucherville+2F+27474
T39Jimmy Jozwiak  Rivermead GC+3F+37575
T39Alexandre Mercier  Club De Golf Rosemere+3F+37575
T39Jérôme Bédard  Lévis+3F+37575
T39Stephen Fritsch  Rideau View GC+3F+37575
T39Malcolm Simpson  Rideau View GC+3F+37575
T39Maxx Rochette  Ottawa Hunt & GC+3F+37575
T39Charles-David Trepanier  Royal Quebec GC+3F+37575
T39David Tweddell  Lac St-Joseph+3F+37575
T39Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu+3F+37575
T39Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC+3F+37575
T39Dany Munger  Public Player+3F+37575
T39Martin Ouellet  Public Player+3F+37575
T39Carl St-Arnaud  Ki-8-Eb+3F+37575
T52Nikolai Tolstoy  Rivermead GC+4F+47676
T52Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC+4F+47676
T52Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC+4F+47676
T52Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights+4F+47676
T52Jonathan Vermette  Royal Quebec GC+4F+47676
T52Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC+4F+47676
T58Brendan Kuffner  The Royal Ottawa GC+5F+57777
T58Skyler Sicoli  Rideau View GC+5F+57777
T58Sebastien Cote  Hautes Plaines+5F+57777
T58Tyler Pajot  Camelot G & CC+5F+57777
T58Jasmin Lecompte  Whitlock G&CC+5F+57777
T58Alexandre Morin  Tecumseh+5F+57777
T58Tahir Shamji  Rideau View GC+5F+57777
T58Simon Gaudet  Montcalm GC+5F+57777
T58Étienne Lesieur  Royal Quebec GC+5F+57777
T58Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Lorette+5F+57777
T58Zachary Tosi  Kanawaki+5F+57777
T58Brandon White  Camelot G & CC+5F+57777
T58Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC+5F+57777
T58Frédérick Garneau  St-Georges GC+5F+57777
T58Shane Fagan  Mountain Creek+5F+57777
T58Richard Brochu  The Royal Ottawa GC+5F+57777
T58Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove+5F+57777
T58Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon  Lévis+5F+57777
DID NOT FINISH
MCAlexandre Gélinas  BlainvillierGC+6
MCZachary Wylie-Kos  Kanata G&CC+6
MCCharles Martin  BlainvillierGC+6
MCHunter McGee  Kanata G&CC+6
MCCedrik Sara  Mirage GC+6
MCDavid Lamontagne  Milby+6
MCDavid Iaderosa  Public Player+6
MCQuinn Arial  Camelot G & CC+6
MCJean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC+6
MCFrancis Trépanier  Mémorial+6
MCZachary Car  Camelot G & CC+7
MCThomas Cox  Camelot G & CC+7
MCPatrick Munger  Lorette+7
MCTom Hossfeld  Hylands Golf Club+7
MCMark Correa  Summerlea G&CC+7
MCAndré Jetté  Pinegrove+7
MCAntoine Roy  Lorette+7
MCFélix Normand  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club+7
MCEmile Provost  BlainvillierGC+7
MCPhilip Morgan  Beaconsfield+7
MCLouis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Lorette+7
MCThomas Provost-Blais  BlainvillierGC+7
MCWilliam Daoust  Montcalm GC+7
MCJustin Lavallée  Summerlea G&CC+7
MCAlexy Barrette  BlainvillierGC+7
MCMikael Pageau  Rivermead GC+8
MCMichael Desautels  Public Golfer-Golf Québec+8
MCMax Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC+8
MCSébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC+8
MCDanny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC+8
MCRaphael Lebrun  Lorette+9
MCJayson Robillard  Venise GC+9
MCStéphane Racine  Hautes Plaines+9
MCBruno Gendron  Vallée du Richelieu+9
MCLouis Proia  Champetre GC+9
MCBenjamin Perron  St-Georges GC+9
MCJean-Marc Cabana  Summerlea G&CC+9
MCCharles-Éric Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC+9
MCJared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht+9
MCBrandon St. Louis  Stittsville Golf Course+10
MCAiden Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht+10
MCRyan Galbraith  Summerlea G&CC+10
MCDany Richard  Bellechasse GC+10
MCJacob Carrière  Gray Rocks+11
MCPaul Spare  Rideau View GC+11
MCKen Watson  Carleton Golf & Yacht+11
MCAnthony Robitaille  Lac St-Joseph+11
MCJoel Fitleberg  Windmill Heights+11
MCPhilippe Viens  Cowansville+11
MCJack Dewan  Rideau View GC+12
MCDave Ross  Ottawa Hunt & GC+12
MCBenoit Charron  Public Player+12
MCLouis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton+12
MCJohnny Rosa  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club+12
MCMaxime Lévesque  Bellechasse GC+13
MCDaniel Hinke  Rideau View GC+14
MCJordan Dumont  Club De Golf Rosemere+15
MCPhilippe Goulet  Bic+15
MCFrancis Rivard  Public Golfer-Golf Québec+16
MCAidan Turner  Gatineau GC+17
MCStephane Denis  Public Golfer-Golf Québec+17
MCVincent Prud’homme  Rivermead GC+19
MCCharles Quirion  St-Georges GC+19
WDChristopher Bockstael  Ottawa Hunt & GC+2

