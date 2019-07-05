Julien Sale Looking To Repeat at Tunis: Leads After Opening Round

(Manotick, Ontario) – Competition on the first day of the 68th Alexander of Tunis Championship run by Golf Quebec and the Ottawa Valley Golf Association on the Rideau View Golf Club course has finished with 75 competitors making the first day cut with scores of 77 or 5 over par.
Conditions were near perfect for scoring on the par 72, 7032-yard Rideau View Golf Course. A sunny day with a slight breeze greeted the early golfers off the 1st tee and the temperature rose throughout the day.
In spite of the poor start to the golf season in the Ottawa area, there were no complaints from Tunis competitors about the Rideau View course. Gord MacMillan and his green-keeping crew are to be commended for their work.
Leading the way is Rivermead’s Julien Sale with his fine score of 6-under-par 66.
He was followed closely with 5-under-par scores of 67 by Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart and Whitlock’s Olivier Menard. Dwight Reinhart was aided in his score by his hole-in-one with his 5-iron on the par 3, 184 yard, 11th hole. Congratulations Dwight.
Alone in 4th place is Marc-Antoine Hotte from the Mirage Golf Club with his score of 69 (-3).
Tied for 5th place with scores of 70 are 2017 Tunis Champion Robert Mackay from Rivermead, Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault and Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere.
Six players are tied for eighth place with scores of 1-under-par, 71. They are Ottawa Hunt’s Ben Bell, Peter Harrison and Mark Coldham, Rideau View’s Tim Sullivan, Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny and Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse.
Thirty-six Ottawa area golfers made the first day cut and will play tomorrow (Friday, July 5) at Rideau View with tee times beginning at 7am. The leaders should be teeing off around 10:30 in the morning.
Spectators are welcome to drop out and watch these tremendously talented amateur golfers at Rideau View.
Leaderboard
|1
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-6
|F
|-6
|66
|66
|T2
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|-5
|F
|-5
|67
|67
|T2
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|-5
|F
|-5
|67
|67
|4
|Marc-Antoine Hotte Mirage GC
|-3
|F
|-3
|69
|69
|T5
|Robert Mackay Rivermead GC
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T5
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T5
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T8
|Ben Bell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T8
|Peter Harrison Ottawa Hunt & GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T8
|Timothy Sullivan Rideau View GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T8
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T8
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T8
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T14
|Romi Dilawri The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Jake Bryson Eagle Creek GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|Luc Guilbault Public Player
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T14
|James Parsons Eagle Creek GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|T19
|Christian Meliambro Kanata G&CC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Thomas Vezina Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Alexander Brisebois Kanata G&CC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Nicholas Workun Camelot G & CC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Mathieu Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Solomon Coupal BlainvillierGC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Antoine Sale Rivermead GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Chris Campbell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Jeffrey Lebeau LongChamp
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T19
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|T31
|Samuel Roy Wyldewood Golf & Country
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Hugo Denis Mirage GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Michael Farquharson Rideau View GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Chris Mccuaig Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Brady Atchison Rideau View GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Stephen Layne Golf Saint-Raphaël
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T31
|Jean Bilodeau Boucherville
|+2
|F
|+2
|74
|74
|T39
|Jimmy Jozwiak Rivermead GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Alexandre Mercier Club De Golf Rosemere
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Jérôme Bédard Lévis
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Stephen Fritsch Rideau View GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Malcolm Simpson Rideau View GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Maxx Rochette Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Charles-David Trepanier Royal Quebec GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|David Tweddell Lac St-Joseph
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Alexandre Carrière BlainvillierGC
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Dany Munger Public Player
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Martin Ouellet Public Player
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T39
|Carl St-Arnaud Ki-8-Eb
|+3
|F
|+3
|75
|75
|T52
|Nikolai Tolstoy Rivermead GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T52
|Nicholas Brisebois Eagle Creek GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T52
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T52
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T52
|Jonathan Vermette Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T52
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|76
|76
|T58
|Brendan Kuffner The Royal Ottawa GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Skyler Sicoli Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Sebastien Cote Hautes Plaines
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Tyler Pajot Camelot G & CC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Jasmin Lecompte Whitlock G&CC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Alexandre Morin Tecumseh
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Tahir Shamji Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Simon Gaudet Montcalm GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Étienne Lesieur Royal Quebec GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Jean-Christophe Gagnon Lorette
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Zachary Tosi Kanawaki
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Frédérick Garneau St-Georges GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Shane Fagan Mountain Creek
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Richard Brochu The Royal Ottawa GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|T58
|Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon Lévis
|+5
|F
|+5
|77
|77
|DID NOT FINISH
|MC
|Alexandre Gélinas BlainvillierGC
|+6
|MC
|Zachary Wylie-Kos Kanata G&CC
|+6
|MC
|Charles Martin BlainvillierGC
|+6
|MC
|Hunter McGee Kanata G&CC
|+6
|MC
|Cedrik Sara Mirage GC
|+6
|MC
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+6
|MC
|David Iaderosa Public Player
|+6
|MC
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+6
|MC
|Jean-Francois Guillot Rivermead GC
|+6
|MC
|Francis Trépanier Mémorial
|+6
|MC
|Zachary Car Camelot G & CC
|+7
|MC
|Thomas Cox Camelot G & CC
|+7
|MC
|Patrick Munger Lorette
|+7
|MC
|Tom Hossfeld Hylands Golf Club
|+7
|MC
|Mark Correa Summerlea G&CC
|+7
|MC
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+7
|MC
|Antoine Roy Lorette
|+7
|MC
|Félix Normand Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+7
|MC
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+7
|MC
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+7
|MC
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Lorette
|+7
|MC
|Thomas Provost-Blais BlainvillierGC
|+7
|MC
|William Daoust Montcalm GC
|+7
|MC
|Justin Lavallée Summerlea G&CC
|+7
|MC
|Alexy Barrette BlainvillierGC
|+7
|MC
|Mikael Pageau Rivermead GC
|+8
|MC
|Michael Desautels Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+8
|MC
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|+8
|MC
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+8
|MC
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+8
|MC
|Raphael Lebrun Lorette
|+9
|MC
|Jayson Robillard Venise GC
|+9
|MC
|Stéphane Racine Hautes Plaines
|+9
|MC
|Bruno Gendron Vallée du Richelieu
|+9
|MC
|Louis Proia Champetre GC
|+9
|MC
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|+9
|MC
|Jean-Marc Cabana Summerlea G&CC
|+9
|MC
|Charles-Éric Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|+9
|MC
|Jared Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+9
|MC
|Brandon St. Louis Stittsville Golf Course
|+10
|MC
|Aiden Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+10
|MC
|Ryan Galbraith Summerlea G&CC
|+10
|MC
|Dany Richard Bellechasse GC
|+10
|MC
|Jacob Carrière Gray Rocks
|+11
|MC
|Paul Spare Rideau View GC
|+11
|MC
|Ken Watson Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+11
|MC
|Anthony Robitaille Lac St-Joseph
|+11
|MC
|Joel Fitleberg Windmill Heights
|+11
|MC
|Philippe Viens Cowansville
|+11
|MC
|Jack Dewan Rideau View GC
|+12
|MC
|Dave Ross Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+12
|MC
|Benoit Charron Public Player
|+12
|MC
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|+12
|MC
|Johnny Rosa Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+12
|MC
|Maxime Lévesque Bellechasse GC
|+13
|MC
|Daniel Hinke Rideau View GC
|+14
|MC
|Jordan Dumont Club De Golf Rosemere
|+15
|MC
|Philippe Goulet Bic
|+15
|MC
|Francis Rivard Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+16
|MC
|Aidan Turner Gatineau GC
|+17
|MC
|Stephane Denis Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+17
|MC
|Vincent Prud’homme Rivermead GC
|+19
|MC
|Charles Quirion St-Georges GC
|+19
|WD
|Christopher Bockstael Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+2