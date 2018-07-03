What's New?

Alexander of Tunis Trophy Up For Grabs at the Royal Ottawa – Round One Complete

July 3, 2018

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club (Photo: Flagstick.com)

Round 1 of Golf Quebec’s Alexander of Tunis Championship is in the books and 72 players made the cut to advance to round 2 at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club on Wednesday, July 4th with 33 of them playing out of local Ottawa Valley Golf Association Golf Clubs.

With temperatures reaching into the mid to high 90’s, Golf Quebec allowed players to play out of carts today and the course was in fantastic shape with the greens double-cut and double-rolled. You could say that the Royal Ottawa Golf Course was the winner today as only 6 players in the field of 135 broke par.

Keep in mind that some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec are competing in this first jewel in Golf Quebec’s triple-crown which will be followed by the Duke of Kent and the Quebec Amateur.

Alexander of Tunis Trophy

Leading the field after day 1 with his 2 under par score of 68 is Pinegrove’s Etienne Papineau, who also won Golf Quebec’s Match Play Championship earlier this year. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Peter Harrison and Rivermead’s Julien Sale are leading the locals with their one under par rounds of 69, putting them in a tie for 2nd place along with Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault, Royal Montreal’s Cullen Chung and Beaconsfield’s David Huxham.

Chief among the players in the top 7 and ties with scores of one over par 71 are Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart, who also won the Golf Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship earlier in the year; Public Player David Iaderosa and Camelot’s Gabriel Gingras.

In a tie for 10th place with scores of two over par 72 are locals Scott Ray (Camelot), Mark Coldham (Ottawa Hunt & Golf), Simon Desjardins (Royal Ottawa) and Jeremiah Shields (Royal Ottawa) along with Laurent Desmarchais (Richelieu Valley), Charles-David Trepanier (Lorette) and Mathieu Belanger (La Tempete).

Another name player who made the cut on the number with his score of eight over par, 78, was Royal Ottawa’s Daniel Alfredsson. I believe he might have also excelled in another sport in the Ottawa area.

With scores this low among the top sixteen players listed above, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge as the winner and take home the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship trophy first presented in 1950.

The Alexander of Tunis Championship is hosted in the Ottawa area on a rotational basis between the Camelot Golf & Country Club, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, the Rideau View Golf Club, the Rivermead Golf Club and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

Spectators are always welcome at Golf Quebec events at no charge, so if you have a little time drop over to the Royal Ottawa on Wednesday, July 4th and watch some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec duke it out.

Full Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -2 F -2 68 68
T2 Peter Harrison  Ottawa Hunt & GC -1 F -1 69 69
T2 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove -1 F -1 69 69
T2 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC -1 F -1 69 69
T2 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC -1 F -1 69 69
T2 David Huxham  Beaconsfield -1 F -1 69 69
T7 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC +1 F +1 71 71
T7 David Iaderosa  Public Player +1 F +1 71 71
T7 Gabriel Gingras  Camelot G & CC +1 F +1 71 71
T10 Scott Ray  Camelot G & CC +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Mathieu Bélanger  Tempête +2 F +2 72 72
T10 Jeremiah Shields  The Royal Ottawa GC +2 F +2 72 72
T17 Chris McCuaig  Ottawa Hunt & GC +3 F +3 73 73
T17 Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC +3 F +3 73 73
T17 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton +3 F +3 73 73
T17 Timothy Sullivan  Rideau View GC +3 F +3 73 73
T17 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +3 F +3 73 73
T17 Maxx Rochette  Camelot G & CC +3 F +3 73 73
T23 Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC +4 F +4 74 74
T23 Félix Normand  Beloeil +4 F +4 74 74
T23 Robert Mackay  Rivermead GC +4 F +4 74 74
T23 Marc-Olivier Amnotte  Mirage GC +4 F +4 74 74
T23 Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC +4 F +4 74 74
T28 Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Antoine Sale  Rivermead GC +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Antoine Roy  Saules +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Étienne Lesieur  Cap-Rouge +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Dany Munger  Public Player +5 F +5 75 75
T28 David Lamontagne  Milby +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Philippe Isabel-Dion  Thetford Curling +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC +5 F +5 75 75
T28 Josh Goheen  Rideau View GC +5 F +5 75 75
T38 Ben Bell  Ottawa Hunt & GC +6 F +6 76 76
T38 Christopher Bockstael  Ottawa Hunt & GC +6 F +6 76 76
T38 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +6 F +6 76 76
T38 Normand Martel  Vieux-Village +6 F +6 76 76
T38 Max Lizondo  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +6 76 76
T43 Carter Trevisani  GreyHawk GC +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Jeremy Proteau  Public Player +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Jonathan Vermette  Belvédère Sport +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette +7 F +7 77 77
T43 David Tweddell  Lorette +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC +7 F +7 77 77
T43 James Pero  The Royal Ottawa GC +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Éric Marshall  Ottawa Hunt & GC +7 F +7 77 77
T43 Brad Goodman  Greensmere G&CC +7 F +7 77 77
T56 Jean-François Rochette  The Royal Ottawa GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Francis Trépanier  Mémorial +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Loick Larame  Drummondville +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Daniel Alfredsson  The Royal Ottawa GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Angie Ethier  Beloeil +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Guillaume Bélanger  Public Player +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Jean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Felix Gamache  Sherbrooke +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Mikael Pageau  Rivermead GC +8 F +8 78 78
T56 Martin Carré  Tecumseh +8 F +8 78 78
DID NOT FINISH
MC Nikolai Tolstoy  Rivermead GC +9
MC Dominic Gauthier  Algonquin +9
MC Ludovic Asselin  Bellechasse GC +9
MC Griffin Jones  Rideau View GC +9
MC Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC +9
MC Michaël Harvey  Royal Quebec GC +9
MC Richard Brochu  The Royal Ottawa GC +9
MC Hugo Laforest  Public Player +9
MC Marco Comeau  Whitlock G&CC +9
MC Nicholas Yawney  Rivermead GC +10
MC Yvan Rheault  Joliette +10
MC Kevin Poulin  St-Jean Ltée +10
MC Jim Torres  Club de Golf Ile de Mont +10
MC René Dumont  Tecumseh +10
MC John Bethune  The Royal Ottawa GC +11
MC Felix-Antoine Levasseur  Godefroy +11
MC Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC +11
MC André Jetté  Pinegrove +11
MC Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC +11
MC Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +11
MC Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +11
MC Paul Spare  Rideau View GC +12
MC Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +12
MC Shawn Farrell  Windmill Heights +12
MC Olivier Daneau  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +12
MC Charles-Éric Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC +12
MC Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +12
MC Brent Rebus  Ottawa Hunt & GC +12
MC Anthony Jacques  Cowansville +13
MC Peter Mayo  Rivermead GC +13
MC Jasmin Lecompte  Whitlock G&CC +13
MC Jean-Guy Gourdeau  Royal Montreal GC +13
MC Dominic Brabant  Public Player +13
MC Jean Bilodeau  Boucherville +13
MC Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +13
MC Victor Blier  Vallée du Richelieu +13
MC Shane Fagan  Mountain Creek +14
MC Jeremy Renaud  Fontainebleau +14
MC Stephen Layne  Golf Saint-Raphaël +14
MC Jean-Marc Plante  Beloeil +14
MC Félix Gélinas  Ste-Flore +14
MC Mark McBride  Camelot G & CC +14
MC Thomas Cox  Camelot G & CC +15
MC Jean-Marc Cabana  Club De Golf De Hemmingfo +15
MC Erik Lachance  GreyHawk GC +15
MC Dufour Adam  Pine View GC +16
MC Philippe Viens  Cowansville +16
MC Louis Richard  Public Player +16
MC Jeremie Marquis  Grand Portneuf +16
MC Andre Gauthier  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +16
MC Liam Oliver  The Royal Ottawa GC +16
MC Michael Reaume  Ottawa Hunt & GC +17
MC Alex Legault  St-Zotique +17
MC Maxime Lévesque  Bellechasse GC +17
MC Thomas Vezina  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +18
MC Shawn Oliver  The Royal Ottawa GC +18
MC Benoit Charron  Sorcier GC +18
MC Alexandre Morin  Tecumseh +18
MC Jordan Boulet  Mirage GC +22
MC Vincent Britt-Guy  Buckingham +28
MC Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC +28
JWD Angelo Giovanniello  Cornwall +18
JWD Thomas Stafford  Royal Montreal GC

