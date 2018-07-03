Alexander of Tunis Trophy Up For Grabs at the Royal Ottawa – Round One Complete

Round 1 of Golf Quebec’s Alexander of Tunis Championship is in the books and 72 players made the cut to advance to round 2 at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club on Wednesday, July 4th with 33 of them playing out of local Ottawa Valley Golf Association Golf Clubs.

With temperatures reaching into the mid to high 90’s, Golf Quebec allowed players to play out of carts today and the course was in fantastic shape with the greens double-cut and double-rolled. You could say that the Royal Ottawa Golf Course was the winner today as only 6 players in the field of 135 broke par.

Keep in mind that some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec are competing in this first jewel in Golf Quebec’s triple-crown which will be followed by the Duke of Kent and the Quebec Amateur.

Leading the field after day 1 with his 2 under par score of 68 is Pinegrove’s Etienne Papineau, who also won Golf Quebec’s Match Play Championship earlier this year. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Peter Harrison and Rivermead’s Julien Sale are leading the locals with their one under par rounds of 69, putting them in a tie for 2nd place along with Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault, Royal Montreal’s Cullen Chung and Beaconsfield’s David Huxham.

Chief among the players in the top 7 and ties with scores of one over par 71 are Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart, who also won the Golf Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship earlier in the year; Public Player David Iaderosa and Camelot’s Gabriel Gingras.

In a tie for 10th place with scores of two over par 72 are locals Scott Ray (Camelot), Mark Coldham (Ottawa Hunt & Golf), Simon Desjardins (Royal Ottawa) and Jeremiah Shields (Royal Ottawa) along with Laurent Desmarchais (Richelieu Valley), Charles-David Trepanier (Lorette) and Mathieu Belanger (La Tempete).

Another name player who made the cut on the number with his score of eight over par, 78, was Royal Ottawa’s Daniel Alfredsson. I believe he might have also excelled in another sport in the Ottawa area.

With scores this low among the top sixteen players listed above, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge as the winner and take home the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship trophy first presented in 1950.

The Alexander of Tunis Championship is hosted in the Ottawa area on a rotational basis between the Camelot Golf & Country Club, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, the Rideau View Golf Club, the Rivermead Golf Club and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

Spectators are always welcome at Golf Quebec events at no charge, so if you have a little time drop over to the Royal Ottawa on Wednesday, July 4th and watch some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec duke it out.

Full Leaderboard