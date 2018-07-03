Alexander of Tunis Trophy Up For Grabs at the Royal Ottawa – Round One Complete

Round 1 of Golf Quebec’s Alexander of Tunis Championship is in the books and 72 players made the cut to advance to round 2 at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club on Wednesday, July 4th with 33 of them playing out of local Ottawa Valley Golf Association Golf Clubs.
With temperatures reaching into the mid to high 90’s, Golf Quebec allowed players to play out of carts today and the course was in fantastic shape with the greens double-cut and double-rolled. You could say that the Royal Ottawa Golf Course was the winner today as only 6 players in the field of 135 broke par.
Keep in mind that some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec are competing in this first jewel in Golf Quebec’s triple-crown which will be followed by the Duke of Kent and the Quebec Amateur.
Leading the field after day 1 with his 2 under par score of 68 is Pinegrove’s Etienne Papineau, who also won Golf Quebec’s Match Play Championship earlier this year. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Peter Harrison and Rivermead’s Julien Sale are leading the locals with their one under par rounds of 69, putting them in a tie for 2nd place along with Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault, Royal Montreal’s Cullen Chung and Beaconsfield’s David Huxham.
Chief among the players in the top 7 and ties with scores of one over par 71 are Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart, who also won the Golf Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship earlier in the year; Public Player David Iaderosa and Camelot’s Gabriel Gingras.
In a tie for 10th place with scores of two over par 72 are locals Scott Ray (Camelot), Mark Coldham (Ottawa Hunt & Golf), Simon Desjardins (Royal Ottawa) and Jeremiah Shields (Royal Ottawa) along with Laurent Desmarchais (Richelieu Valley), Charles-David Trepanier (Lorette) and Mathieu Belanger (La Tempete).
Another name player who made the cut on the number with his score of eight over par, 78, was Royal Ottawa’s Daniel Alfredsson. I believe he might have also excelled in another sport in the Ottawa area.
With scores this low among the top sixteen players listed above, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge as the winner and take home the coveted Alexander of Tunis Championship trophy first presented in 1950.
The Alexander of Tunis Championship is hosted in the Ottawa area on a rotational basis between the Camelot Golf & Country Club, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, the Rideau View Golf Club, the Rivermead Golf Club and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.
Spectators are always welcome at Golf Quebec events at no charge, so if you have a little time drop over to the Royal Ottawa on Wednesday, July 4th and watch some of the best amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec duke it out.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|-2
|F
|-2
|68
|68
|T2
|Peter Harrison Ottawa Hunt & GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|T2
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|T2
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|T2
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|T2
|David Huxham Beaconsfield
|-1
|F
|-1
|69
|69
|T7
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|71
|71
|T7
|David Iaderosa Public Player
|+1
|F
|+1
|71
|71
|T7
|Gabriel Gingras Camelot G & CC
|+1
|F
|+1
|71
|71
|T10
|Scott Ray Camelot G & CC
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Mathieu Bélanger Tempête
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T10
|Jeremiah Shields The Royal Ottawa GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|T17
|Chris McCuaig Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T17
|Marc-Antoine Hotte Mirage GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T17
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T17
|Timothy Sullivan Rideau View GC
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T17
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T17
|Maxx Rochette Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|T23
|Solomon Coupal BlainvillierGC
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|T23
|Félix Normand Beloeil
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|T23
|Robert Mackay Rivermead GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|T23
|Marc-Olivier Amnotte Mirage GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|T23
|Nicholas Brisebois Eagle Creek GC
|+4
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|T28
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Antoine Sale Rivermead GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Antoine Roy Saules
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Étienne Lesieur Cap-Rouge
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Dany Munger Public Player
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Philippe Isabel-Dion Thetford Curling
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Chris Campbell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T28
|Josh Goheen Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|+5
|75
|75
|T38
|Ben Bell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|T38
|Christopher Bockstael Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|T38
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+6
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|T38
|Normand Martel Vieux-Village
|+6
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|T38
|Max Lizondo The Royal Ottawa GC
|+6
|F
|+6
|76
|76
|T43
|Carter Trevisani GreyHawk GC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Nicholas Workun Camelot G & CC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Jared Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Brendan Smith Dufferin Heights
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Jeremy Proteau Public Player
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Jonathan Vermette Belvédère Sport
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Mathieu Bellemare Lorette
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|David Tweddell Lorette
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Alain Dufresne Islesmere GC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|James Pero The Royal Ottawa GC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Éric Marshall Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T43
|Brad Goodman Greensmere G&CC
|+7
|F
|+7
|77
|77
|T56
|Jean-François Rochette The Royal Ottawa GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Francis Trépanier Mémorial
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Éric Girard Ki-8-Eb
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Massimo Roch Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Loick Larame Drummondville
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Daniel Alfredsson The Royal Ottawa GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Angie Ethier Beloeil
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Guillaume Bélanger Public Player
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Jean-Francois Guillot Rivermead GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Felix Gamache Sherbrooke
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Mikael Pageau Rivermead GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|T56
|Martin Carré Tecumseh
|+8
|F
|+8
|78
|78
|DID NOT FINISH
|MC
|Nikolai Tolstoy Rivermead GC
|+9
|MC
|Dominic Gauthier Algonquin
|+9
|MC
|Ludovic Asselin Bellechasse GC
|+9
|MC
|Griffin Jones Rideau View GC
|+9
|MC
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|+9
|MC
|Michaël Harvey Royal Quebec GC
|+9
|MC
|Richard Brochu The Royal Ottawa GC
|+9
|MC
|Hugo Laforest Public Player
|+9
|MC
|Marco Comeau Whitlock G&CC
|+9
|MC
|Nicholas Yawney Rivermead GC
|+10
|MC
|Yvan Rheault Joliette
|+10
|MC
|Kevin Poulin St-Jean Ltée
|+10
|MC
|Jim Torres Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+10
|MC
|René Dumont Tecumseh
|+10
|MC
|John Bethune The Royal Ottawa GC
|+11
|MC
|Felix-Antoine Levasseur Godefroy
|+11
|MC
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+11
|MC
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+11
|MC
|Alexandre Carrière BlainvillierGC
|+11
|MC
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+11
|MC
|Frédéric Rousseau Vallée du Richelieu
|+11
|MC
|Paul Spare Rideau View GC
|+12
|MC
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+12
|MC
|Shawn Farrell Windmill Heights
|+12
|MC
|Olivier Daneau Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+12
|MC
|Charles-Éric Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|+12
|MC
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+12
|MC
|Brent Rebus Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+12
|MC
|Anthony Jacques Cowansville
|+13
|MC
|Peter Mayo Rivermead GC
|+13
|MC
|Jasmin Lecompte Whitlock G&CC
|+13
|MC
|Jean-Guy Gourdeau Royal Montreal GC
|+13
|MC
|Dominic Brabant Public Player
|+13
|MC
|Jean Bilodeau Boucherville
|+13
|MC
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+13
|MC
|Victor Blier Vallée du Richelieu
|+13
|MC
|Shane Fagan Mountain Creek
|+14
|MC
|Jeremy Renaud Fontainebleau
|+14
|MC
|Stephen Layne Golf Saint-Raphaël
|+14
|MC
|Jean-Marc Plante Beloeil
|+14
|MC
|Félix Gélinas Ste-Flore
|+14
|MC
|Mark McBride Camelot G & CC
|+14
|MC
|Thomas Cox Camelot G & CC
|+15
|MC
|Jean-Marc Cabana Club De Golf De Hemmingfo
|+15
|MC
|Erik Lachance GreyHawk GC
|+15
|MC
|Dufour Adam Pine View GC
|+16
|MC
|Philippe Viens Cowansville
|+16
|MC
|Louis Richard Public Player
|+16
|MC
|Jeremie Marquis Grand Portneuf
|+16
|MC
|Andre Gauthier Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+16
|MC
|Liam Oliver The Royal Ottawa GC
|+16
|MC
|Michael Reaume Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+17
|MC
|Alex Legault St-Zotique
|+17
|MC
|Maxime Lévesque Bellechasse GC
|+17
|MC
|Thomas Vezina Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+18
|MC
|Shawn Oliver The Royal Ottawa GC
|+18
|MC
|Benoit Charron Sorcier GC
|+18
|MC
|Alexandre Morin Tecumseh
|+18
|MC
|Jordan Boulet Mirage GC
|+22
|MC
|Vincent Britt-Guy Buckingham
|+28
|MC
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|+28
|JWD
|Angelo Giovanniello Cornwall
|+18
|JWD
|Thomas Stafford Royal Montreal GC
