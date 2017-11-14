What's New?

Allred Holds Slim Lead At The PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada

November 14, 2017 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

TPC Eagle Trace

[CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. via PGA of Canada]—To say Scott Allred has been seriously close to winning a PGA of Canada national championship in the recent past might be a colossal understatement.

His record over the past six years speaks for itself.

In 2011 he finished runner-up at both the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada and PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada. Two years later he finished third at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada. 2014 again saw him finish second at the PGA Club Professional Championship, while in 2015 he finished fourth at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada and fifth at the PGA Championship of Canada. Earlier this summer he finished fourth at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada.

Now the executive professional at Elbow Springs Golf Club in Alberta leads the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy heading into tomorrow’s final round.

“When you come so close to winning so many times and you don’t, you begin to wonder if you’re ever going to get the job done,” Allred admitted. “But I’m very pleased to be in the position I’m in right now, so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

The 56-year-old posted an opening-round 2-under-par 70 Tuesday at TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Fla., and leads by a shot over an impressive list of names.

The group at 1-under includes the legendary Gar Hamilton, winner of four PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada titles; Gord Percy and Dan McNeely of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone; Ontario’s Gord Burns and Brian Hadley.

John Cochrane, Scott Dickson, Marc Girouard, and Philippe Mongeau are two-shots back at even-par. Twenty-four players are within five shots of the lead heading into the final round.

Allred, Hamilton and Percy, who were paired together in the first round, will form the championship’s final pairing at TPC Eagle Trace.

“I can’t wait to play with Gar again tomorrow,” Allred said. “He’s just an inspiring man to be around and you can’t help but play well when he’s in your group.”

Allred admitted playing poorly in the practice round but turned it around for the first round.

“I hit it so badly in the practice round, it was embarrassing,” he said. “Thankfully, I got a couple lessons on the range last night and the result is me hitting it better than I have in years.”

The Inter-Zone Team Championship, which is comprised of four players per zone (and three scores per team counting), is also handed out at the end of play Wednesday. Team Ontario—which features Burns, Hadley, Billy Walsh and Ken Tarling—leads at 1-under-par, 12 shots better than Team British Columbia and Team Quebec.

Full Leaderboard

1 Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
 -2 11:40 AM, Hole 1 70 70
T2 Burns, Gordon

Gord Burns Golf School, ON
 -1 11:30 AM, Hole 1 71 71
T2 Hadley, Brian

Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
 -1 11:30 AM, Hole 1 71 71
T2 McNeely, Dan

Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, ON
 -1 11:30 AM, Hole 1 71 71
T2 Hamilton, Gar

Mississaugua Golf & Country Club, ON
 -1 11:40 AM, Hole 1 71 71
T2 Percy, Gordon

Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, ON
 -1 11:40 AM, Hole 1 71 71
T7 Cochrane, John

John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools, ON
 E 11:10 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T7 Dickson, Scott

Royal Montreal Golf Club (The), QC
 E 11:20 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T7 Girouard, Marc

Diamant Club de Golf, QC
 E 11:20 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T7 Mongeau, Philippe

Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
 E 11:20 AM, Hole 1 72 72
T11 McCann, John

Fairtree Golf Centre, ON
 +1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T11 Walsh, Bill

Modern Golf, ON
 +1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T11 Cacchione, Vincent

Le Fontainebleau (Club De Golf), QC
 +1 11:10 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T11 Callowhill, Alf

The Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point, ON
 +1 11:10 AM, Hole 1 73 73
T15 Gariepy, Philippe

École de golf Philippe Gariépy, QC
 +2 10:40 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T15 Bernakevitch, Lindsay

Victoria Golf Club, BC
 +2 10:50 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T15 Levesque, Dave

Golf Chateau Bromont, QC
 +2 10:50 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T15 Tarling, Ken

Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd, ON
 +2 10:50 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T15 Kelly, Bill

Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
 +2 11:00 AM, Hole 1 74 74
T20 Doig, Ian

The Ian Doig Golf Academy, ON
 +3 10:30 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T20 Laporte, Eric

Montcalm (Club De Golf), QC
 +3 10:30 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T20 Zibrik, Dave

Point Grey Golf & Country Club, BC
 +3 10:30 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T20 Maher, Jeremy

Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +3 10:40 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T20 Mills, Jeff

Wildfire Golf Club, ON
 +3 10:40 AM, Hole 1 75 75
T25 Latimer, Russ

Black Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +4 10:20 AM, Hole 1 76 76
T25 Peavoy, Matt

Heron Landing Golf Club, ON
 +4 10:20 AM, Hole 1 76 76
T27 Black, Kevin

Redwood Meadows Golf & C.C., AB
 +5 10:10 AM, Hole 1 77 77
T27 Fleming, Josh

GolfTEC (Calgary Beacon Heights), AB
 +5 10:10 AM, Hole 1 77 77
T27 Kenesky, Ron

Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club, ON
 +5 10:10 AM, Hole 1 77 77
T27 Jenkinson, Garett

Golf Performance Canada at Elbow Springs, AB
 +5 10:20 AM, Hole 1 77 77
T31 Jonas, Philip

Philip Jonas Golf Academy, BC
 +6 9:50 AM, Hole 1 78 78
T31 LeBouthillier, Tyler

Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +6 9:50 AM, Hole 1 78 78
T31 Mackenzie, Bill

St. Andrews (East) Golf Club, ON
 +6 10:00 AM, Hole 1 78 78
T31 Mulligan, Kyle

Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
 +6 10:00 AM, Hole 1 78 78
T31 Plante, Martin

Balmoral (Club De Golf), QC
 +6 10:00 AM, Hole 1 78 78
T36 Anderson, Rob

Kelowna Golf & Country Club, BC
 +7 9:10 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 McArthur, Craig

Blackhawk Golf Club, AB
 +7 9:10 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 Egan, Alex

Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
 +7 9:20 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 Knapp, Scott

Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
 +7 9:20 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 MacKinnon, Derek

Ken-Wo Golf & Country Club, NS
 +7 9:20 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 McCullough, Lance

Ridge Course At Cordova Bay (The), BC
 +7 9:40 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 McGarry, Greg

Glendale Golf & Country Club, AB
 +7 9:40 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 Moniz, Michael

Maple Downs Golf Club, ON
 +7 9:40 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T36 Lacy, George

Shawneeki Golf Club, ON
 +7 9:50 AM, Hole 1 79 79
T45 Chambers, Jeff

Elmwood Golf & Country Club, SK
 +8 9:00 AM, Hole 1 80 80
T45 Skrypec, James

The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge, ON
 +8 9:00 AM, Hole 1 80 80
T45 Wiggins, Jeff

Mountain View Golf Club, YU
 +8 9:00 AM, Hole 1 80 80
T45 Scott, Chad

The Rise, BC
 +8 9:10 AM, Hole 1 80 80
T49 Banks, David

David Banks Simply Golf Academy, ON
 +9 8:20 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Bishop, Todd

Bishop Brothers Golf School, NS
 +9 8:30 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Cantera, Dallas

Cardiff Golf & Country Club, AB
 +9 8:30 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Miller, Russell

Rosemere (Club De Golf), QC
 +9 8:30 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Hubert, Alec

Kamloops Golf & Country Club, BC
 +9 8:40 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Lavoie, Shawn

The Winston Golf Club, AB
 +9 8:40 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 McCluskey, Phil

Dinosaur Trail Golf & Country Club, AB
 +9 8:40 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Blair, Adam

Talking Rock Golf Course, BC
 +9 8:50 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Bogan, Daniel James

Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
 +9 8:50 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T49 Stringer, Richard

Earl Grey Golf Club, AB
 +9 8:50 AM, Hole 1 81 81
T59 Foote, Kurtis

Woodside Golf Club, AB
 +10 8:00 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Steep, Andrew

Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
 +10 8:00 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Martin, Charles

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +10 8:10 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Mills, Glen

Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
 +10 8:10 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Rogerson, Bruce

North Granite Ridge, ON
 +10 8:10 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Freeman, Matt

Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, AB
 +10 8:20 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T59 Morin, Jean-Pierre

Ste-Marguerite (Club De Golf), QC
 +10 8:20 AM, Hole 1 82 82
T66 Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village, QC
 +11 7:50 AM, Hole 1 83 83
T66 Pilon, Michel

Harbour View Golf Course, MB
 +11 8:00 AM, Hole 1 83 83
T68 Jewers, Alex

Nevada Bob’s Golf in Sport Chek (Halifax), NS
 +12 7:40 AM, Hole 1 84 84
T68 McDonald, Brian

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +12 7:50 AM, Hole 1 84 84
T68 McMulkin, Frank

Beaumaris Yacht Club, ON
 +12 7:50 AM, Hole 1 84 84
71 Patch, Joel

Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
 +13 7:40 AM, Hole 1 85 85
T72 Giesbrecht, Jason

Royal Colwood Golf Club, BC
 +14 7:30 AM, Hole 1 86 86
T72 Betz, Cory

Eaglecrest Golf Course, BC
 +14 7:40 AM, Hole 1 86 86
74 Greenwood, Dan

Lookout Point Golf & Country Club, ON
 +16 7:30 AM, Hole 1 88 88
75 Liddicoat, Steve

University Golf Club, BC
 +33 7:30 AM, Hole 1 105 105

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.