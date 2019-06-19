Alterna Savings Golf Tournament Raises Big Cash For Charity

(Ottawa, Ontario) – Alterna Savings and Credit Union Ltd. (Alterna) raised an outstanding $111,000 for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Programs at Alterna’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Classic on June 13th.

Hosted at the GreyHawk Golf Club, the contributions of Alterna, the event sponsors, and the 141 golfers in attendance will benefit over 300 families struggling with the emotional strain and financial difficulty of childhood cancer.

“Showing concern and caring for our communities is central to who we are,” said Rob Paterson, President & CEO of Alterna. “By donating our time and profits for a higher purpose, we are making a difference in the lives of families in the National Capital Region. We are very proud supporters of Candlelighters and the work they are doing to ease the emotional and financial stress of childhood cancer. To date, we have donated over $500,000 to the cause.”

The Golf Classic proceeds are going towards the Candlelighters E-reader Program. E-readers help young cancer patients continue with their academic endeavours. For parents and caregivers, the E-readers provide access to childhood cancer resources that reduce their stress by providing them with a sense of control.

“Alterna’s gift will help every parent who hears the words, ‘your child has cancer,'” explained Jocelyn Lamont, Executive Director at Candlelighters. “While families are experiencing the sad reality of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the devastating uncertainty, and the crippling anxiety of not knowing what will happen next – Alterna’s gift will bring relief and hope for the future. We are truly appreciative of their commitment to the communities they serve.”