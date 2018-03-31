Amateur Wins Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying School

The second of five qualifying tournaments for the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada concluded on March 30 at the Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Forida.
Taking the medalist position after 72 holes was amateur Dawson Armstrong who closed with a final round of 66 to complete play at -11 for the week.
Armstrong, the winner of the 2015 Western Amateur is a senior at Lipscomb University who will consider turning pro after this year’s NCAA Championship.
The collegiate star earned the medalist honours by a single stroke over fellow Americans Justin Doeden and Christopher Hickman. Americans Ian Davis (fourth) and Dalton Ward (fifth) rounded out the top five.
“I hit it way too well to leave that many shots out there. I could go on and on about things I could have done differently, but I’m very happy with today. I’d give it a B-plus overall,” said the winner of his performance.
Armstrong will be fully exempt on the Tour for the entire 2018 season, while Doeden, Hickman, Davis and Ward earn exemptions into the first eight tournaments on the schedule.
***
125 players competed play at the qualifying school with 44 players earning some level of status on the tour.
Canadian Max Gilbert will play off today (March 31) for the chance to be exempt for the first four events of the year. Austin James, Eric Banks, and Raoul Menard shared 35th for limited conditional status.
The full status breakdown:
|Finish Position
|Status
|Medalist
|a-Dawson Armstrong
|Exempt for the 2018 season
|2nd through 5th (no ties)
|Justin Doeden (T2)
|Christopher Hickman (T2)
|Ian Davis (4)
|Dalton Ward (5)
|Fully exempt for the first eight 2018 tournaments and subject to the second re-shuffle
|6th through 16th (no ties)
|Blake Trimble (6)
|Ryan Elmore (7)
|a-Ben Griffin (8)
|Andrew Dorn (T9)
Jarrett Swan (T9)
a-William Register (T9)
a-Theo Humphrey (T9)
a-Cole Miller (T9)
Trey Rule (14)
Will play off Saturday for the final two spots
Ashton Van Horne
Max Gilbert
a-Danny Walker
Josh Hart
Keith Greene
Joey Petronio
|Fully exempt for the first four 2018 tournaments and subject to the first reshuffle
|17th through 40th (plus ties)
|Cory Churchman (T21)
|Thomas Bass (T21)
|Randall Herriott (T21)
|Chad McCann (T21)
David Holmes (T21)
Evan Russell (T21)
Kyle Driscoll (T21)
Will Cannon (T28)
a-Lee Hodges (T28)
Ben Hargis (T28)
Dillon Board (T28)
JD Tomlinson (T28)
Zach Jaworski (T28)
Pablo Mena Medrano (T28)
Eric Banks (T35)
a-Cristian DiMarco (T35)
Kyle Pilgrim (T35)
Olin Browne, Jr. (T35)
Jordan Gumberg (T35)
Vince Whaley (T35)
Austin James (T35)
Conor Richardson (T35)
a-Barry Babbitt (T35)
Raoul Menard (T35)
|Conditional
