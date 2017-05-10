What's New?

Amateurs Top Field At Greyhawk Spring Open Qualifier

May 10, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

The Predator Course at Greyhawk Golf Club (Photo: ClubLink)

On a day when the weather was less than stellar, four amateurs survived cool conditions to earn a spot in the Quebec Spring Open to be played later this month.

With a score of 72 (even par) Joey Fraser of St. Raphael Golf Club topped the field at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Cumberland, just east of Ottawa, on May 9th. The qualifier was played on the Predator course at the 36-hole club.

The 2017 Golf Quebec Spring Open will be played May 26th at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

Full results:

Pos Player +/- Thru Total
Qualifiers (4)
1 Joey Fraser (a)  St. Raphael GC E F 72
2 Nolan Windsor (a)  The Royal Ottawa GC +1 F 73
T3 Nicholas Workun (a)  Camelot G & CC +2 F 74
T3 Alexandre Gauthier (a)  Beloeil +2 F 74
Alternates in order (3)
T3 Ben Coles (a)  GreyHawk GC +2 F 74
T3 Martin Carré (a)  Rivermead GC +2 F 74
T3 Corey Eccles (a)  Royal Montreal GC +2 F 74
Did not qualify
8 Jordan Rochon (a)  Cornwall +3 F 75
T9 Dave McDonald (p)  Carleton Golf & Yacht +4 F 76
T9 Jocelyn Ménard (a)  GreyHawk GC +4 F 76
T9 Michel Labelle (a)  Club de Golf Ile de Mont +4 F 76
T12 Marc Lavimodiere (a)  Rideau View GC +5 F 77
T12 Jean-Francois Guillot (a)  Kingsway Park +5 F 77
T12 Joel Fitleberg (a)  Windmill Heights +5 F 77
T12 Dominic Blais (a)  Quatre-Domaines GC +5 F 77
T12 Chris Collins (a)  Rideau View GC +5 F 77
T17 Louis Proia (a)  Champetre GC +6 F 78
T17 Erik Lachance (a)  GreyHawk GC +6 F 78
T17 Conor Avery (a)  Hylands Golf Club +6 F 78
T20 Brian Guzzo (a)  Falcon Ridge GC +7 F 79
T20 Mark Mcbride (a)  Camelot G & CC +7 F 79
22 Jacques Cholette (a)  Cornwall +8 F 80
T23 Todd Pearson (a)  Casselview +10 F 82
T23 David Iaderosa (a)  Hylands Golf Club +10 F 82
T23 Martin Bouthotte (a)  Tecumseh +10 F 82
T23 Jean Laroche (a)  Milby +10 F 82
27 Marc Ffrench (a)  Eagle Creek GC +11 F 83
T28 Adam Langis (a)  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +12 F 84
T28 Kyle Bryden (a)  GreyHawk GC +12 F 84
T28 Shawn Farrell (a)  Windmill Heights +12 F 84
T31 Johnathan Letterio (a)  Hylands Golf Club +14 F 86
T31 Brandon White (a)  Camelot G & CC +14 F 86
33 Matthew Woodworth (a)  Beaconsfield +16 F 88
34 Kasper Huszcz (a)  Emerald Links G&CC +17 F 89
35 Victor Blier (a)  Vallée du Richelieu +22 F 94

