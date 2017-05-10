Amateurs Top Field At Greyhawk Spring Open Qualifier

On a day when the weather was less than stellar, four amateurs survived cool conditions to earn a spot in the Quebec Spring Open to be played later this month.
With a score of 72 (even par) Joey Fraser of St. Raphael Golf Club topped the field at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Cumberland, just east of Ottawa, on May 9th. The qualifier was played on the Predator course at the 36-hole club.
The 2017 Golf Quebec Spring Open will be played May 26th at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.
Full results:
|Pos
|Player
|+/-
|Thru
|Total
|Qualifiers (4)
|1
|Joey Fraser (a) St. Raphael GC
|E
|F
|72
|2
|Nolan Windsor (a) The Royal Ottawa GC
|+1
|F
|73
|T3
|Nicholas Workun (a) Camelot G & CC
|+2
|F
|74
|T3
|Alexandre Gauthier (a) Beloeil
|+2
|F
|74
|Alternates in order (3)
|T3
|Ben Coles (a) GreyHawk GC
|+2
|F
|74
|T3
|Martin Carré (a) Rivermead GC
|+2
|F
|74
|T3
|Corey Eccles (a) Royal Montreal GC
|+2
|F
|74
|Did not qualify
|8
|Jordan Rochon (a) Cornwall
|+3
|F
|75
|T9
|Dave McDonald (p) Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+4
|F
|76
|T9
|Jocelyn Ménard (a) GreyHawk GC
|+4
|F
|76
|T9
|Michel Labelle (a) Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+4
|F
|76
|T12
|Marc Lavimodiere (a) Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T12
|Jean-Francois Guillot (a) Kingsway Park
|+5
|F
|77
|T12
|Joel Fitleberg (a) Windmill Heights
|+5
|F
|77
|T12
|Dominic Blais (a) Quatre-Domaines GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T12
|Chris Collins (a) Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T17
|Louis Proia (a) Champetre GC
|+6
|F
|78
|T17
|Erik Lachance (a) GreyHawk GC
|+6
|F
|78
|T17
|Conor Avery (a) Hylands Golf Club
|+6
|F
|78
|T20
|Brian Guzzo (a) Falcon Ridge GC
|+7
|F
|79
|T20
|Mark Mcbride (a) Camelot G & CC
|+7
|F
|79
|22
|Jacques Cholette (a) Cornwall
|+8
|F
|80
|T23
|Todd Pearson (a) Casselview
|+10
|F
|82
|T23
|David Iaderosa (a) Hylands Golf Club
|+10
|F
|82
|T23
|Martin Bouthotte (a) Tecumseh
|+10
|F
|82
|T23
|Jean Laroche (a) Milby
|+10
|F
|82
|27
|Marc Ffrench (a) Eagle Creek GC
|+11
|F
|83
|T28
|Adam Langis (a) Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+12
|F
|84
|T28
|Kyle Bryden (a) GreyHawk GC
|+12
|F
|84
|T28
|Shawn Farrell (a) Windmill Heights
|+12
|F
|84
|T31
|Johnathan Letterio (a) Hylands Golf Club
|+14
|F
|86
|T31
|Brandon White (a) Camelot G & CC
|+14
|F
|86
|33
|Matthew Woodworth (a) Beaconsfield
|+16
|F
|88
|34
|Kasper Huszcz (a) Emerald Links G&CC
|+17
|F
|89
|35
|Victor Blier (a) Vallée du Richelieu
|+22
|F
|94
