Amateurs Top Field At Greyhawk Spring Open Qualifier

On a day when the weather was less than stellar, four amateurs survived cool conditions to earn a spot in the Quebec Spring Open to be played later this month.

With a score of 72 (even par) Joey Fraser of St. Raphael Golf Club topped the field at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Cumberland, just east of Ottawa, on May 9th. The qualifier was played on the Predator course at the 36-hole club.

The 2017 Golf Quebec Spring Open will be played May 26th at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

Full results: