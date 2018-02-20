Amberwood Village G&CC Appoints New Manager

Stittsville, Ontario Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club has a new Golf and Sports Operations Manager.

Jeff Scott has been hired to fill in the role of Pierre Mondor who has departed for the Les Vieux Moulins Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec where he will be the Manager. Both facilities are managed by TMSI Sports Management.

“We would like to thank Pierre for all he did at Amberwood last season for our members, guests and daily fee golfers, and know he will do a great job in his new position at Les Vieux Moulins,” said Yvon Tarte, President of the Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club. “We feel Jeff will be a great fit at Amberwood, with his skill set, personality, and golf industry experience.”

Jeff Scott makes the move to Amberwood after spending the last four seasons as the Director of Golf at the Emerald Links Golf Club just south of Ottawa.

“I’m thrilled to be able to join Amberwood,” shared Jeff in a release provided by TMSI. “I feel my experience will be a valuable addition to TMSI, as I look to bring the same level of success and passion I’ve had in the past to the Amberwood club. I can’t wait to get started.”

“We conducted an extensive hiring process with candidates applying from across Ontario and Jeff stood out to us as someone who is dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate about the golf industry,” said Darin McCorriston, President of TMSI. “We’re confident he will be a great fit at Amberwood and has the skills to drive business forward at Amberwood.”

Jeff Scott starts his new role effective immediately.