American Brady Exber Captures Canadian Senior Men’s Golf Championship

September 7, 2018 Scott MacLeod Atlantic Golf News, Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Brady Exber [Bathurst, NB] – September 7, 2018 – Canadian Men's Senior Championship Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club Photo by: Sarah Magyar/Golf Canada

(Golf Canada) BATHURST, N.B. – American Brady Exber closed out a strong performance with a final-round 73 (+1) on Friday to claim the 2018 Canadian Men’s Senior Championship at Gowan Brae Golf and Country Club.

Exber held a share of the lead in the opening round and never looked back, extending his advantage to capture a 7-stroke victory and hoist the John Rankin Memorial Trophy. The 62-year-old Las Vegas native finished the 72-hole event at 10 under par (278) ahead of Canadian runner-up Peter Detemple.

“It was just amazing when I made that last putt,” said Exber, who becomes the ninth American to win the Canadian Men’s Senior. “Everybody started clapping, and I looked around, I couldn’t believe how many people were watching.”

“I was really nervous starting today, because I had a big lead, and I was thinking ‘OK try to not screw this up’ instead of playing the golf course. You can’t win on the first tee you gotta play all the holes.”

The Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame member held a third-round lead of nine strokes, thanks in part to a tournament course record 66 (-6) in the third round. With the victory, Exber adds another trophy to a well-decorated shelf over a stellar amateur golf career throughout the years. Among his many accolades, Exber is nine-time recipient of the Southern Nevada Golf Association Player of the Year Award.

Having played many different Nevada courses over his career, Exber shared high praise for the conditions at Gowan Brae.

“It’s a really fun course, the two nines are very different. If you drive it in the fairway here, you can make some birdies. The hospitality here is fantastic.”

Exber earns an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at the Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C., from Aug. 24-29, 2019.

He’s also committed to returning to Canada to defend his title at next year’s Canadian Men’s Senior Championship, which will take place Sept. 10-13 at Cedar Brae Golf Club in Scarborough, Ont.

“Absolutely I’m going to defend my title, I’m looking forward to it. I really do look forward to coming to Canada—it’s one of three tournaments in the world for senior amateur golf.”

Detemple, a Vancouver native currently residing in Lexington Park, Md., couldn’t quite match Exber after the two shared the 18-hole lead. Instead, he was battling 2017 champion Gene Elliott of West Des Moines, Ia., who finished in solo third at 1 under for the tournament, two back of Detemple.

Doug Roxburgh, an honored member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, hung on to capture the Super Senior Division (ages 65+) by two strokes. The Vancouver native finished tied for 11th at 11 over par (299). Quebec’s Michel Roy was in position to win but finished bogey, double-bogey to open the door for Roxburgh.

“It was one my goals and it’s really nice to have accomplished it,” said Roxburgh. “I turned things around and played pretty steady on the back. It was a good day of golf and Michel is just a tremendous player.”

On Wednesday, Team British Columbia captured the inter-provincial team championship with a score of 9 over par. Team Alberta and Team Quebec finished one stroke back with a share of second.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 United States Brady Exber  Las Vegas, NV +1 F -10 71 68 66 73 278
2 Canada Peter Detemple  Lexington Park, MD -1 F -3 71 71 72 71 285
3 United States Gene Elliott  West Des Moines, IA +1 F -1 74 69 71 73 287
4 United States Jack Hall  Savannah, GA -1 F E 75 69 73 71 288
5 Canada Ken Griffith  Red Deer, AB -1 F +4 72 75 74 71 292
6 Canada Mark Brewer  Pickering, ON +2 F +5 74 77 68 74 293
7 Canada Harry Ferguson  Invermere, BC +1 F +7 76 74 72 73 295
T8 Canada Sandy Harper  Nanaimo, BC +1 F +8 77 74 72 73 296
T8 Canada Norm Bradley  Kelowna, BC +3 F +8 74 73 74 75 296
10 Canada Larry Cooper  Oakville, ON +1 F +10 74 74 77 73 298
T11 Canada Doug Roxburgh  Vancouver, BC +3 F +11 74 71 79 75 299
T11 Canada David Greenaway  Barrie, ON +3 F +11 73 73 78 75 299
T11 United States Allen Barber  Yorktown, VA +6 F +11 72 73 76 78 299
14 Canada David Schultz  Calgary, AB +6 F +12 73 74 75 78 300
T15 United States Jim Lehman  Minnetonka, MN +4 F +13 78 75 72 76 301
T15 Canada Michel Roy  Québec, QC +4 F +13 79 74 72 76 301
T17 Canada John Festival  Calgary, AB +4 F +14 76 77 73 76 302
T17 Canada Garth Collings  Matlock, MB +5 F +14 74 76 75 77 302
T17 Canada Cameron Hreljac  Bowmanville, ON +5 F +14 75 73 77 77 302
T17 United States James Gallagher  Yorktown, VA +6 F +14 74 74 76 78 302
21 United States Pat Thompson  Asheville, NC +2 F * +15 78 78 73 74 303
T22 Canada Frank MacKenzie  Vernon, BC +3 F +16 77 77 75 75 304
T22 Canada Lars Melander  Oakville, ON +3 F +16 76 74 79 75 304
T22 United States Kip Estep  Rockwall, TX +5 F +16 75 72 80 77 304
T22 Canada Al Jensen  Nanaimo, BC +4 F +16 77 75 76 76 304
T22 Canada Serge Amyot  St. Constant, QC +4 F +16 75 77 76 76 304
T22 Canada Paul Batchelor  New Westminster, BC +6 F +16 76 73 77 78 304
T22 Canada Lance Lundy  Pemberton, BC +5 F +16 79 71 77 77 304
T22 Canada Rick Hallberg  Weyburn, SK +7 F +16 74 73 78 79 304
T22 Canada Adélard Collin  Québec, QC -1 F * +16 78 74 81 71 304
T22 Canada Shawn Farrell  St-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC +8 F +16 75 72 77 80 304
T32 Canada Mike Breen  Bloomfield, NB +5 F +17 76 73 79 77 305
T32 Canada François Bissonnette  Mirabel, QC +5 F +17 77 79 72 77 305
T32 United States Ronald Kilby  Austin, TX +3 F * +17 78 77 75 75 305
T32 Hong Kong Doug Williams  Hong Kong +3 F * +17 78 77 75 75 305
T32 United States Scott Smith  Houston, TX +5 F +17 75 76 77 77 305
T32 Canada Brian Brown  Nanton, AB +7 F +17 73 79 74 79 305
T32 Canada Bob Arsenault  Cobourg, ON +9 F +17 76 74 74 81 305
T39 Canada Robert Gibson  Toronto, ON +4 F * +18 77 77 76 76 306
T39 Canada Allan Ross  Calgary, AB +4 F * +18 78 78 74 76 306
T39 Canada Claude Pelletier  Donnaconna, QC +2 F * +18 79 76 77 74 306
T39 Canada Jim Shaw  Sooke, BC +2 F * +18 77 79 76 74 306
T43 Canada Brian Coston  Calgary, AB +6 F +19 80 75 74 78 307
T43 Canada Dean Woodman  Windsor, NS +5 F * +19 77 74 79 77 307
T43 Canada John Gallacher  Burnaby, BC +7 F +19 79 76 73 79 307
T43 Canada Dan Coulombe  Fredericton, NB +4 F * +19 78 75 78 76 307
T43 Canada Steve Savage  Surrey, BC +4 F * +19 77 75 79 76 307
T43 Canada Ken Rodgers  Regina, SK +3 F * +19 74 78 80 75 307
T43 Canada Michael Baddeley  Calgary, AB +10 F +19 76 73 76 82 307
T50 Canada Gawain Robertson  Kingston, ON +8 F +20 77 77 74 80 308
T50 Canada Tom Hossfeld  Ottawa, ON +5 F * +20 78 76 77 77 308
T50 Canada Raymond Oh  Richmond Hill, ON +4 F * +20 80 74 78 76 308
T53 Canada Len Carlow  Victoria, BC +7 F * +21 79 74 77 79 309
T53 Canada Dan Gagliardi  Ancaster, ON +2 F * +21 78 75 82 74 309
T55 Canada Rick Dodds-Hebron  Brampton, ON +10 F +22 75 76 77 82 310
T55 Canada Denis Beaulieu  St. Quentin, NB +7 F * +22 79 76 76 79 310
T55 Canada Tim Young  Orangeville, ON +7 F * +22 81 75 75 79 310
T55 Canada Ricky Coulombe  Gatineau, QC +5 F * +22 76 77 80 77 310
T55 Canada Guy Sawyer  Shefford, QC +5 F * +22 77 79 77 77 310
T55 Canada Bernie Bodogh  St. Catharines, ON +4 F * +22 78 78 78 76 310
T61 Canada Howard Broun  Calgary, AB +7 F * +23 78 78 76 79 311
T61 Canada Colin Coben  Delisle, SK +5 F * +23 81 75 78 77 311
T61 Canada Jim Russell  Calgary, AB +4 F * +23 78 78 79 76 311
T64 Canada Daniel Bélanger  Montreal, QC +7 F * +24 78 78 77 79 312
T64 Canada Brad Haw  Maple Ridge, BC +6 F * +24 74 81 79 78 312
66 Canada Terry Clarke  Sackville, NS +10 F * +25 78 75 78 82 313
T67 Canada Brent Hatton  Lively, ON +12 F * +26 74 76 80 84 314
T67 Canada Kerry Short  Vineland, ON +8 F * +26 82 74 78 80 314
T67 Canada John Alpaugh  Innisfil, ON +5 F * +26 76 75 86 77 314
70 Canada Ken Warwick  Winnipeg, MB +8 F * +27 78 78 79 80 315
71 Canada Al Stowkowy  Calgary, AB +8 F * +30 77 78 83 80 318
72 Canada Daniel Lipinski  Edmonton, AB +9 F * +31 79 77 82 81 319
73 Canada Bob Herron  Brantford, ON +16 F * +35 76 79 80 88 323

