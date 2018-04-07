American McGowan Wins 3rd Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament

The third qualifying school of the season for the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR completed play on Friday, April 6th.

Michael McGowan (Southern Pines, NC) made a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Evan Bowser (Dearborn, MI) to claim medalist honors at the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada West #2 qualifier at the Wigwam Resort’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Despite an even-par 72 in his final round, McGowan was able to emerge from a crowded leaderboard to gain a spot in the playoff and then end it on the first extra hole.

McGowan posted the first 8-under-par of the two and then had to await the last group which included Bowser before beginning the playoff.

“Yeah, there were a few first-tee jitters before the playoff. Thankfully I had about 15-20 feet for eagle on the hole which kind of calmed me down,” said McGowan. “It was still kind of an up and down day for me kind of like the first three days. I missed a lot of greens and made some great up and downs but also missed some. It’s golf.”

For Bowser, just getting into the playoff was an accomplishment after shooting a 5-over-par 77 in his second round. However, he rebounded with rounds of 65-69 to bounce back.

“After I shot that 77 I was pretty down on myself. So, to come back and shoot 65-69 in the last two rounds was pretty special and I’m really proud of myself to have done that,” Bowser said. “My goal coming into the week was to just get into the top 16 so I’m pretty happy.”

University of Arizona senior George Cunningham (Tucson, AZ), who came in as an amateur, claimed third place overall after a final-round 68. Tim Madigan (Las Cruces, NM) and David Rose (W. Vancouver, BC) round out the top five, tying for fourth place.

Rose will be exempt for the first eight events and will be subject to the second reshuffle.

The only other Canadian earning guaranteed starts was Jamie Sadlowski, the former two-time winner of the World Long Drive Championship. The Alberta native tied for 9th place and will be guaranteed to tee it up at the first four events of the season before he is subject to a re-shuffle.

Other Canadians earning conditional status include: James Seymour (Aurora, ON)/T16), Patrick Williams (Toronto, ON/T32), Luke Moser (Waterloo, ON/T36), and Blair Hamilton (Burlington, ON/T36).

