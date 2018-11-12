Ames Closes Season With a Tie For 5th Place at PGA TOUR Champions Finale

Canada’s Stephen Ames completed a very successful Champions Tour campaign with a share for 5th place at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It was hosted by the Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

On the heels of a record tying score of 61 in the third round, Ames, who calls Vancouver home, closed with a 72 to reach 16 under par to share 5th with Woody Austin. Ames played in the final group on Sunday in all three Playoff events.

The finish propelled him to 21st on the year-end Charles Schwab Cup points list, the result of a season where he had four top-ten finishes. The 54 year-old ended the year with earnings of $1,025,176.

***

Winning the Championship on the day was Vijay Singh who tied Ames’ effort of 61 strokes to close out the tournament at -22. He did so with Canadian Danny Sahl as his caddy. It was Singh’s 3rd victory of the year.

At age 61 Bernard Langer picked up his 5th career season-long Charles Schwab Cup. While he only won two tournaments for the year, he recorded 14 top-ten finishes and his consistency was rewarded.

Final Leaderboard