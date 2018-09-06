Andrew Jensen Wins 2018 Oakdale Pro-Am

The 29th annual George Knudson Pro-Am took play at the Oakdale Golf Club in Toronto on September 5th, and not only raised more money for a great cause, but had an exciting conclusion to the pro-side of the draw.

Since its inception the event has raised more than $5.5 for cancer research at Israel Cancer Research Fund and Sinai Health Foundation. The event is named for 8-time PGA TOUR winner and Canadian golf legend George Knudson who called the club his home early on as a pro and unfortunately lost his life to Cancer in 1989 at age 51.

This year’s tournament saw a tie in regulation play at the score of 69. The two players posting the score were familiar to each other, both Brad Kerfoot (Smiths Falls) and Andrew Jensen (Ottawa) have roots in Eastern Ontario.

Jensen prevailed in the playoff, which went two holes and required Jensen to make consecutive birdies to earn the trophy for the second time. He also won the tournament in a playoff in 2014.

Jensen, who splits his time between Canada and Jacksonville Beach, Florida, has built quite a social media following with a popular YouTube channel where he shares about life in pro golf and dealing with mental health issues (he’s a Bell Lets Talk Ambassador). He shared his joy over the win on his Twitter account.