Anne-Catherine Tanguay Graduates To LPGA Tour

She made 10 LPGA starts on Conditional Status in 2017 but Quebec’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay will have many more opportunities on that tour in 2018 thanks to her play this season on the Symetra Tour.

Tanguay, a 26 year-old graduate of the University of Oklahoma, completed her campaign on the LPGA Tour’s development circuit on Monday in 8th place on their Volvik Race to The Card. The top ten finish earns her Category 9 LPGA TOUR access for 2018.

“It’s been my dream, and when you work your whole life to get there it’s such a big accomplishment,” said Tanguay on achieving her LPGA status on Monday at the Symetra Tour Championship. “Words are hard to explain what I’m feeling, and I think it’s hitting me today. It’s just awesome, it’s such a good Tour, and the level and recognition all over the world. I’m really excited to start traveling the world next year.”

Tanguay earned $76,663 on the Symetra Tour in 2017, propelled by six straight top 15 finishes to start the year including a tie for second at the IOA Championship and a third-place finish at the Gateway Classic at Longbow Golf Club. She highlighted the season with a win in September at the Garden City Charity Classic.

Also finishing in the top 50 on the Symetra Tour Race For The Card was Brittany Marchand in 25th, Augusta James in 44th, and Samantha Richdale in 47th.