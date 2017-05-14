Anne-Catherine Tanguay Finishes 3rd – Moves To Top of Symetra Tour Money List

Quebec’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay is making a case for herself as one of the best Canadian golf pros playing the game in 2017.

The 26 year-old Quebec City native had yet another top finish on the Symetra Tour on Sunday. She completed play at the Self Regional Healthcare Regional Classic in 3rd place alone. Her -9 total for the four rounds (69-65-72-73) left her just one stroke out of a playoff that was won by Celine Boutier of France.

It marked another top five finish for Tanguay in 2017. She has four of them in six starts on the Symetra Tour in 2017. Even her other finishes, a tie for 10th and a tie for 14th, were still creditable.

For her efforts in Greenwood, South Carolina, Tanguay added another $14,102 to her year-long earnings, which now stand at $39,387. That moves her from 4th and into 1st place in the Volvik Race For The Card, the tour’s money list. At the end of the 2017 season the top ten players will earn their LPGA Card for 2018.

Tanguay’s fellow Canadian, Augusta James, also had a strong week. Both players worked with Team Canada Women’s Head Coach Tristan Mullally in preparation for play this week and it appeared to pay off.

James finished in a tie for 11th place with a -4 total (68-70-73-73). That earned her $3,772.

Unfortunately, due to the large purse of $200,000 this week she actually lost two positions on the money list, dropping from 22nd to 24th.

The only other Canadian to make the cut in Greenwood was Jennifer Kirby of Paris, Ontario. She finished in a tie for 59th.

