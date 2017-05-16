Another Shot At Glory: Matt Hill Earns Spot In 2017 RBC Canadian Open

Matt Hill was the 2009 NCAA Champion, a winner and the 2012 Order of Merit Winner on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, but his last appearance in a PGA TOUR event came that very same year.

Five years later, during which he has spent time playing on the various development levels of the PGA TOUR (Web.com TOUR, Mackenzie Tour, PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica), the 28 year-old from Bright’s Grove, Ontario has guaranteed himself another shot at the highest level of golf by winning an RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifying event.

Hill shot 67 at Blue Springs Golf Club in Acton, Ontario on Monday and then beat out Jesse Smith (Oshweken, ON) in a playoff to earn medalist honours. He guarantees himself a spot in the 2017 RBC Canadian Open, which will be played this year at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON on July 24-30.

“I know I can play well in a tour event and draw on some of the past experiences I’ve had,” said Hill. “I know how to handle myself in certain situations due to certain things I’ve done in the past and I think that will benefit me this year at the RBC Canadian Open.”

Hill earned his way back to the PGA TOUR with a back nine score of 32 that completed his 5-under total.

“I had a few good chances on the front nine and only shot 1-under and I kind of stuck with the positive attitude and told myself that since I missed a few I was going to start making some, so I made a few on the back nine,” said Hill.

With early tee times and a full field of 143 players Hill and Smith had a significant wait for their playoff but they made short work of it. With Smith making bogey on the 1st playoff hole, the par 4, 18th, Hill needed just a two-putt from 15 feet for the win and his place at Glen Abbey.

Beyond Hill, 21 players earned their way into the RBC Canadian Open Final Qualifying to be held on July 24th at Heron point Golf Links in Ancaster.

143 golfers competed in the tournament vying for a spot in the final RBC Canadian Open Qualifier, on July 24th at Heron Point Golf Links in Ancaster, Ont.

The qualifiers:

Pos Player +/- Thru Total

T1 Matt Hill -5 F 67

T1 Jesse Smith -5 F 67

3 Peter Campbell -4 F 68

T4 Dan Bowling -2 F 70

T4 J.J. Regan -2 F 70

T6 Joshua Montgomery (a) -1 F * 71

T6 Russell Budd -1 F * 71

T6 Drew Nesbitt -1 F * 71

T9 Andrew Ledger E F 72

T9 Nyasha Mauchaza E F 72

T9 Adrian Cord (a) E F * 72

T9 Stephane Dubois E F 72

T9 Eddie Maunder E F 72

T9 Nic Mazze (a) E F * 72

T15 James Skrypec +1 F * 73

T15 Victor Ciesielski +1 F 73

T15 Sebastian Szirmak +1 F * 73

T15 Chase Komaromi (a) +1 F 73

T15 Elliott Whitley +1 F 73

T15 Brad Kerfoot +1 F 73

T15 Philip Arci (a) +1 F * 73

T15 Mike Currie (a) +1 F 73

Final Leaderboard