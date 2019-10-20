Another Strong Result For Canadian LPGA Players Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp – Both Play Well in China

The LPGA TOUR Asian Swing is of to a good start for a pair of Canadians.

After taking the lead with the help of a hole in one in the second round, Brooke Henderson fell back over the weekend but still managed to finish inside the top ten at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Scores of 69, 64, 73, 73 (-9) was enough to earn Henderson a share of ninth place. It was her eleventh top-ten finish of the season, hitting that mark in almost half the events she has played. With that consistent play, and two wins, she remains in 2nd place in the Race to the CME Globe.

She picked up $42,297 for the placing in China, bringing her closer to the $1.5 million mark in yearly earnings.

Canada’s Alena Sharp continued to show the fine form that recently saw her pick up top 15 finishes at the Volunteers of America Classic and the Cambia Portland Classic.

Scores of 72, 72, 71, and 69 pushed her into a share of 20th place in Shanghai.

Danielle Kang repeated as the champion, this time accomplishing the feat on her birthday.

Kang remarked of the win that saw her slip past Jessica Korda by a single stroke, “It was a really stressful day. I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you’re definitely watching what Jessica is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game.

There were a lot of birdie opportunities. I made some really great up and downs. I’ve never been more nervous than the last putt for some reason, but I made it.”

The LPGA now heads to Busan, South Korea for the inaugural playing of the BMW Ladies Championship. Both Henderson and Sharp are in the field.

Buick LPGA Shanghai Final Leaderboard