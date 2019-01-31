Antonia Ho Wins 2018 Ottawa Sports Award For Golf

At the annual Ottawa Sports Award held last evening at Algonquin College, 13 year-old Antonia Ho was presented with the award for amateur golf.

In 2018 the Kanata Golf & Country Club member and sponsored junior at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, who also excels in swimming and skiing, had a breakout season on the course. Among her accomplishments for the year were victories at the Golf Quebec PeeWee and Bantam Classic, the Golf Quebec PeeWee Provincial Girls Championship, and a 1st place finish in the PeeWee Girls Division for the Golf Quebec 2018 Order of Merit. She also earned a share of 8th place at the Golf Ontario PeeWee Girls Championship and was dominant in her age group on the Play Junior Golf Tour with seven wins.

Prior to the Wednesday night ceremony we reached out to Antonia for her thoughts on the big award and a few other topics.

Antonia Ho, 2018 Ottawa Sports Award Winner (Photo: Raymond Ho)

1. How do you feel about winning the OSA Award for 2018 Ottawa Golfer of the Year?

I feel very happy, honoured, surprised and kind of nervous too; it is definitely not something I expected or even thought about. I will use this recognition as my motivation to keep working hard in everything that I do in the future.

2. What are your goals for the 2019 golf season?

My goals for the 2019 golf season is to continue to improve my game and hopefully to shoot in the mid to low 70’s consistently. Being a first year bantam in 2019, I want to be able to keep up with the older girls and be competitive in big tournaments.

3. Do you have a role model in golf?

I have 2 role models that I look up to. Brooke Henderson is my role model because she has a strong mind and really good at staying cool in tough situations. I am also a big fan of ShanShan Feng because no matter how good or how bad she is playing she still keeps a smile on her face. And I met both in person and they are truly really nice!

4. What plans or goals do you have as they relate to golf in the future?

My goal for the future is to continue to play tournament golf and hopefully I can one day play for a university/NCAA team.

I want to take this opportunity to thank my coach Kevin Haime for helping me to improve my game. Also I would like to thank Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT), Golf Quebec, Golf Ontario, Kanata G&CC, The Hunt, Mr and Mrs. Laquerre and Mr. McLean of Flagstick Golf Magazine. And of course my parents and family!! I really appreciate all of their support!

