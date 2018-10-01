Ashburn, Ontario’s Heather Glen Golf Course To Close

As efforts to sell the property continue, one Pickering, Ontario area golf course has decided to discontinue operations.

The nine-hole Heather Glen Golf & Country Club in Ashburn will close for good at the end of the season, according to a notice from management.

The professionally-designed 2,952-yard, par 35 golf course is located on 73.62 prime acres and has zoning that will allow it to be developed for residential purposes, if a new owner should choose. It is located off Lake Ridge Road, just north of Concession Road 9.

David Sonley of Golf Course Sales Ontario (Anchor Realty Brokerage) has the listing for the property. which currently has an asking price of $3.5 million.

Last week the General Manager at the course, Scott Guy, is reported to have sent an email notice to customers, likely similar to that which appeared on the courses’ website last week.

It reads: