Ashburn, Ontario’s Heather Glen Golf Course To Close

As efforts to sell the property continue, one Pickering, Ontario area golf course has decided to discontinue operations.
The nine-hole Heather Glen Golf & Country Club in Ashburn will close for good at the end of the season, according to a notice from management.
The professionally-designed 2,952-yard, par 35 golf course is located on 73.62 prime acres and has zoning that will allow it to be developed for residential purposes, if a new owner should choose. It is located off Lake Ridge Road, just north of Concession Road 9.
David Sonley of Golf Course Sales Ontario (Anchor Realty Brokerage) has the listing for the property. which currently has an asking price of $3.5 million.
Last week the General Manager at the course, Scott Guy, is reported to have sent an email notice to customers, likely similar to that which appeared on the courses’ website last week.
It reads:
“To our valued customers
It is with sincere regret that we inform you the golf course will be closing permanently at the end of this season. This decision has been taken predominantly due to increased costs and a reduction in golf rounds played.
Please use any credit, gift cards, rain checks or gift certificates you have by November 5th, 2018. After said date, these will be void.
To our friends and loyal customers, we thank you for the opportunity to have served you over the last 19 years. We appreciate your friendship and loyalty over the years. It is always hard to say goodbye.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact General Manager Scott Guy; scott@heatherglen.ca”