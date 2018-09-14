What's New?

Atthaya Thitikul Sets Camelot Course Record at World Junior Girls Championship

September 14, 2018 Joe McLean Canadian Golf News, Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Atthaya Thitikul (Photo: Joe McLean)

Ben Hogan was asked while on the driving range working on his game after he recorded eight birdies in a tournament round why he was still practicing. His reply was that he should be able to birdie all eighteen holes in a round of golf.

I mention that incident in connection with Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul’s final round today in the World Junior Girls Championship at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario. Her course record score of 60 featured 10 birdies, 1 eagle and 7 pars. A number of putts could have also dropped as they threatened the hole, which would have put her score into the 50’s.

There wasn’t a lot of chatter in her group which including Italy’s Alessia Nobilio who finished at 18 under par for the tournament and Zoe Campos from the USA with her final tournament score of minus 14 as each player was zoned in on their own games. The individual silver medal went to Alessia and Zoe took home the individual bronze medal.

After her spectacular round, Atthaya was ushered into the media area and while she didn’t have a lot to say, you could tell how excited she was by just looking at her. When asked if she saw this low round coming she indicated that with eight strokes to make up on Alessia Nobilio she just wanted to go out and enjoy herself. Asked how she planned to celebrate her win, she looked at her coach Chris Assawapimonporn and said inquisitively that the team was going… shopping?

How fitting an end to a record-breaking day at Camelot Golf & Country Club for a teenager.

The Team from Thailand also took home the bronze medal in the team competition. After they finished in a tie for the gold medal team competition, Italy and the United States Team Members played the 18th hole and Italy came away with a win with a birdie putt by Alessia Nobilio.

World Junior Girls Awards ceremony

The Canada One team earned 4th place while the Canada Two squad finished 18th. Team Canada was paced by Quebec’s Celeste Dao who finished 5th individually.

Flagstick caught up with Camelot Golf & Country Club President Reinhard Pees and their General Manager Greg Richardson and asked both about the week with the World Junior Girls just ending.

“You mentioned the Canadian Juniors (held at Camelot last year) and that’s one of the reasons we were so happy to host the World Junior Girls this year,” said Mr. Pees.  He continued – “It’s an awesome event. It’s wonderful to watch these young teenage ladies. Some of them destroyed the course that some of us have played for 27 years. I had a chance to play with some of them during the Junior-Am and it’s just wonderful to see that kind of golf at that level.”

When asked if there were any plans in motion to run another major event at Camelot, Mr. Pees replied – “Part of our commitment to the golf community is to promote junior golf. We fully promote the Future Links Program that Golf Canada has and we do have a junior program and we support the Golf in Schools program. So we’ll be eager to take any opportunity we can to participate in the future.”

Team Thailand

“It just keeps getting better,” were the words of Greg Richardson when asked about the Canadian Junior Girls and the World Junior Girls held over the past two years at Camelot Golf & Country Club. He continued – “It’s been an amazing week. Our volunteer base was even bigger than last year. The weather was much better than last year and the play was exceptional. The Members were thrilled watching these girls shoot some really low scores. The camaraderie and the feel of the whole event have been special and it’s something our Members will remember for a long time.”

There was an abundance of accolades handed out at the awards presentations to the Camelot Golf & Country Club, its staff, its management, its greenkeeping crew and most of all to its Members. Also thanked were the numerous volunteers and the team of officials and starters who spent the better part of the week at the Camelot Golf & Country Club.

But in the end, it was all about the World Junior Girls’ Teams and the players and they had a wonderful time during their visit. Watch out for some of these young ladies in the future; they are that good.

Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Italy -6 F -22 139 132 145 138 554
2 United States United States -7 F -22 138 144 135 137 554
3 Thailand Thailand -12 F -21 138 146 139 132 555
4 Canada Canada 1 -4 F -10 146 146 134 140 566
5 Sweden Sweden -5 F -4 146 141 146 139 572
6 Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei -2 F E 143 146 145 142 576
T7 Switzerland Switzerland +1 F +3 148 146 140 145 579
T7 France France +8 F +3 148 139 140 152 579
9 Denmark Denmark -5 F +7 145 151 148 139 583
10 England England -7 F * +8 152 146 149 137 584
11 Spain Spain -3 F * +14 154 144 151 141 590
12 Ireland Ireland +2 F * +17 147 149 151 146 593
13 Czech Republic Czech Republic -1 F * +19 151 149 152 143 595
14 China China +6 F * +22 150 151 147 150 598
15 Scotland Scotland -2 F * +23 158 153 146 142 599
16 Mexico Mexico +3 F * +26 154 149 152 147 602
17 Belgium Belgium +6 F * +28 154 149 151 150 604
18 Canada Canada 2 +2 F * +36 159 151 156 146 612
19 Colombia Colombia +12 F * +56 160 164 152 156 632

Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Thailand Atthaya Thitikul  Thailand -12 F -20 68 71 69 60 268
2 Italy Alessia Nobilio  Italy -3 F -18 66 66 69 69 270
3 United States Zoe Campos  United States -6 F -14 70 73 65 66 274
4 United States Brooke Seay  United States -1 F -8 68 71 70 71 280
5 Canada Céleste Dao  Canada 1 -2 F -6 73 71 68 70 282
6 Italy Caterina Don  Italy -3 F -4 73 66 76 69 284
T7 Chinese Taipei Yu Ping Huang  Chinese Taipei -3 F -2 71 74 72 69 286
T7 Sweden Maja Stark  Sweden -4 F -2 75 70 73 68 286
9 Thailand Kultida Pramphun  Thailand E F -1 70 75 70 72 287
10 Sweden Ingrid Lindblad  Sweden +1 F +1 71 71 74 73 289
T11 Chinese Taipei Ho-Yu An  Chinese Taipei +1 F +2 72 72 73 73 290
T11 Switzerland Elena Moosmann  Switzerland +4 F +2 72 73 69 76 290
T11 France Candice Mahe  France +6 F +2 74 70 68 78 290
T11 United States Michaela Morard  United States E F +2 73 73 72 72 290
15 England Lily May Humphreys  England -6 F * +3 78 72 75 66 291
T16 Spain Marina Escobar  Spain +1 F * +4 74 71 74 73 292
T16 France Mathilde Delavallade  France +2 F +4 74 69 75 74 292
T16 Czech Republic Sarah Hricikova  Czech Republic -4 F * +4 76 74 74 68 292
T19 Ireland Annabel Wilson  Ireland E F * +5 73 73 75 72 293
T19 Canada Tiffany Kong  Canada 1 +6 F +5 73 76 66 78 293
T19 Thailand Kan Bunnabodee  Thailand E F +5 73 75 73 72 293
T22 Switzerland Klara Wildhaber  Switzerland +2 F +6 76 73 71 74 294
T22 Denmark Anne Normann  Denmark -3 F +6 76 76 73 69 294
T22 Denmark Cecilie Nielsen  Denmark -2 F +6 70 79 75 70 294
T22 England Euphemie Rhodes  England -1 F * +6 74 75 74 71 294
T22 Mexico Cory Lopez  Mexico -2 F * +6 74 76 74 70 294
27 Canada Ellie Szeryk  Canada 1 -2 F +8 74 75 77 70 296
28 China Jie Ming Yang   China +5 F * +9 77 70 73 77 297
29 Spain Marta Garcia Llorca  Spain -4 F * +10 80 73 77 68 298
T30 Belgium Sophie Bert  Belgium +4 F * +11 74 74 75 76 299
T30 Italy Emilie Alba Paltrinieri  Italy -1 F +11 75 77 76 71 299
32 Ireland Lauren Walsh  Ireland +2 F * +12 74 76 76 74 300
T33 Chinese Taipei Kuan-Yu Lin  Chinese Taipei +1 F +13 77 75 76 73 301
T33 Denmark Amalie Leth-Nissen  Denmark +3 F +13 75 75 76 75 301
35 France Adela Cernousek  France +6 F +14 76 76 72 78 302
T36 Switzerland Yael Berger  Switzerland -1 F +15 77 76 79 71 303
T36 Scotland Louise Duncan  Scotland -2 F * +15 83 78 72 70 303
T38 England Caitlin Whitehead  England -1 F * +16 78 74 81 71 304
T38 Sweden Ester Fagersten  Sweden -1 F +16 78 82 73 71 304
T38 Czech Republic Gabriela Roberta Vitu  Czech Republic +4 F * +16 75 75 78 76 304
T41 Belgium Margaux Appart  Belgium +2 F * +17 80 75 76 74 305
T41 Canada Lauren Kim  Canada 2 +5 F * +17 79 73 76 77 305
43 Scotland Carmen Griffiths  Scotland E F * +19 76 82 77 72 307
44 Czech Republic Patricie Mackova  Czech Republic +3 F * +20 79 76 78 75 308
45 Scotland Hannah Darling  Scotland +6 F * +21 82 75 74 78 309
T46 China Shi Bing Yu  China +1 F * +23 73 83 82 73 311
T46 Canada Emily Zhu  Canada 2 -1 F * +23 82 78 80 71 311
48 Colombia Laura Alexandra Castillo Ordonez  Colombia +8 F * +24 77 80 75 80 312
T49 China Zhao Zhi Meng  China +8 F * +25 78 81 74 80 313
T49 Mexico Maria Fernanda Martinez  Mexico +5 F * +25 80 73 83 77 313
51 Belgium Rebecca Becht  Belgium +5 F * +27 83 76 79 77 315
52 Ireland Sara Byrne  Ireland +9 F * +29 76 80 80 81 317
53 Spain Blanca Fernandez  Spain +6 F * +31 80 83 78 78 319
54 Colombia Isabella Gomez  Colombia +4 F * +32 83 84 77 76 320
55 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Canada 2 +3 F * +33 80 84 82 75 321
56 Mexico Karla Elena Vazquez  Mexico +13 F * +39 87 77 78 85 327

