Atthaya Thitikul Sets Camelot Course Record at World Junior Girls Championship

Ben Hogan was asked while on the driving range working on his game after he recorded eight birdies in a tournament round why he was still practicing. His reply was that he should be able to birdie all eighteen holes in a round of golf.

I mention that incident in connection with Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul’s final round today in the World Junior Girls Championship at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario. Her course record score of 60 featured 10 birdies, 1 eagle and 7 pars. A number of putts could have also dropped as they threatened the hole, which would have put her score into the 50’s.

There wasn’t a lot of chatter in her group which including Italy’s Alessia Nobilio who finished at 18 under par for the tournament and Zoe Campos from the USA with her final tournament score of minus 14 as each player was zoned in on their own games. The individual silver medal went to Alessia and Zoe took home the individual bronze medal.

After her spectacular round, Atthaya was ushered into the media area and while she didn’t have a lot to say, you could tell how excited she was by just looking at her. When asked if she saw this low round coming she indicated that with eight strokes to make up on Alessia Nobilio she just wanted to go out and enjoy herself. Asked how she planned to celebrate her win, she looked at her coach Chris Assawapimonporn and said inquisitively that the team was going… shopping?

How fitting an end to a record-breaking day at Camelot Golf & Country Club for a teenager.

The Team from Thailand also took home the bronze medal in the team competition. After they finished in a tie for the gold medal team competition, Italy and the United States Team Members played the 18th hole and Italy came away with a win with a birdie putt by Alessia Nobilio.

The Canada One team earned 4th place while the Canada Two squad finished 18th. Team Canada was paced by Quebec’s Celeste Dao who finished 5th individually.

Flagstick caught up with Camelot Golf & Country Club President Reinhard Pees and their General Manager Greg Richardson and asked both about the week with the World Junior Girls just ending.

“You mentioned the Canadian Juniors (held at Camelot last year) and that’s one of the reasons we were so happy to host the World Junior Girls this year,” said Mr. Pees. He continued – “It’s an awesome event. It’s wonderful to watch these young teenage ladies. Some of them destroyed the course that some of us have played for 27 years. I had a chance to play with some of them during the Junior-Am and it’s just wonderful to see that kind of golf at that level.”

When asked if there were any plans in motion to run another major event at Camelot, Mr. Pees replied – “Part of our commitment to the golf community is to promote junior golf. We fully promote the Future Links Program that Golf Canada has and we do have a junior program and we support the Golf in Schools program. So we’ll be eager to take any opportunity we can to participate in the future.”

“It just keeps getting better,” were the words of Greg Richardson when asked about the Canadian Junior Girls and the World Junior Girls held over the past two years at Camelot Golf & Country Club. He continued – “It’s been an amazing week. Our volunteer base was even bigger than last year. The weather was much better than last year and the play was exceptional. The Members were thrilled watching these girls shoot some really low scores. The camaraderie and the feel of the whole event have been special and it’s something our Members will remember for a long time.”

There was an abundance of accolades handed out at the awards presentations to the Camelot Golf & Country Club, its staff, its management, its greenkeeping crew and most of all to its Members. Also thanked were the numerous volunteers and the team of officials and starters who spent the better part of the week at the Camelot Golf & Country Club.

But in the end, it was all about the World Junior Girls’ Teams and the players and they had a wonderful time during their visit. Watch out for some of these young ladies in the future; they are that good.

Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Italy -6 F -22 139 132 145 138 554 2 United States -7 F -22 138 144 135 137 554 3 Thailand -12 F -21 138 146 139 132 555 4 Canada 1 -4 F -10 146 146 134 140 566 5 Sweden -5 F -4 146 141 146 139 572 6 Chinese Taipei -2 F E 143 146 145 142 576 T7 Switzerland +1 F +3 148 146 140 145 579 T7 France +8 F +3 148 139 140 152 579 9 Denmark -5 F +7 145 151 148 139 583 10 England -7 F * +8 152 146 149 137 584 11 Spain -3 F * +14 154 144 151 141 590 12 Ireland +2 F * +17 147 149 151 146 593 13 Czech Republic -1 F * +19 151 149 152 143 595 14 China +6 F * +22 150 151 147 150 598 15 Scotland -2 F * +23 158 153 146 142 599 16 Mexico +3 F * +26 154 149 152 147 602 17 Belgium +6 F * +28 154 149 151 150 604 18 Canada 2 +2 F * +36 159 151 156 146 612 19 Colombia +12 F * +56 160 164 152 156 632

Individual Leaderboard