Gus Gets Her Gold – Augusta James Presented With Gold PING Putter

It was another milestone day in the life of Bath, Ontario pro golfer Augusta James (known as Gus to many).

James, who recently earned conditional status in the LPGA Tour for 2017 at Tour Qualifying, was in Arizona this week with a couple things on her schedule. One was a training camp with Golf Canada, as she is part of the association’s Young Pro Squad, and the other has to do with her equipment sponsor, PING Golf.

The Phoenix-based company has a tradition started by founder Karsten Solheim. When a professional staff member earns a victory using a PING putter there are two gold editions of their putter made. One is kept in a vault at the company headquarters and the other is presented to the player.

On Tuesday, James was presented with her gold putter commemorating her 2015 victory at the Chico’s Patty Berg Memorial, a Symetra Tour event.

Based on her Twitter post, James was pretty thankful for receiving the memento as she acknowledged PING Executive Dave Wilson and PING LPGA Tour rep Scott Wolpa.