Canada’s Augusta James Shares Lead On Symetra Tour

It’s one of the biggest events of the year on the Symetra Tour and Canada’s Augusta James is exactly where she needs to be after the first round.

The Bath, Ontario pro, who has conditional status on the LPGA but will see limited starts, made the best of her Thursday round at the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic in Greenwood, South Carolina.

James, currently 22nd on the Symetra Tour money list, turned in an opening 68 (-4) that has her sharing the lead with two other players.

Fellow Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay is one stroke back at -3 and shares 4th.

Augusta’s round was a colourful affair that included three bogies, four birdies, and an eagle. The eagle came on the 6th hole, her 15th of the day, and came courtesy of a pitch from 38 yards.

The tournament has a purse of $200,000 with the winner’s share being $30,000.

All three past winners of the event have earned enough to be among the top players on the tour by the end of the year that earn LPGA status for the following season.

That’s the goal for James, who has narrowly missed that position for the last two seasons. But she’s off to the right start this week.

