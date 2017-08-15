Augusta James Takes Lead at DATA PGA Women’s Championship of Canada

Days before she plays the role of host at the Freedom 55 Charity Skins Game on August 18, Augusta James is playing for another good cause, herself.

The Bath, Ontario native and LPGA TOUR member (she has conditional status) has taken the lead after the opening round of the DATA PGA Women’s Championship of Canada.

James got off to a fast start at the Scarboro Golf & Country Club on Monday, reaching five under par through the 12th hole.

However, the middle stretch of the back nine would give her some trouble. It was there that she stumbled on holes 12 through 14, making bogies on each.

The North Carolina State graduate did rebound though, she picked up two more bogies on holes 16 and 17 to reach -4, the score she would finish at.

Through her day she relied on her biggest asset, consistency.

“Other than the eighth hole, I hit every fairway out there,” said James. “Hitting a lot of fairways and my accuracy with longer clubs are definitely the strengths of my game.”

The 68 puts her one stroke ahead of two other players with 18 holes left to play. Close on her heels are Marina Harigae and Lindsey McPherson who sit at -3. During her round McPherson made seven straight birdies to burst into the lead but added four bogies coming into the clubhouse to slow her progress.

Club Professional Division

Hannah Hellyer, originally of Stirling, Ontario, and now an assistant professional at St. George’s Golf & Country Club, is leading in the club professional division. Her round of 73 has her two strokes ahead of Rebecca Lee-Bentham.

