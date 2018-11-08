Augusta National Golf Club Hiring For The 2019 Masters

Yes, you read that right. If you have not had any luck in the ticket lottery, your opportunity to get inside the gates at the Augusta National Golf Club is here. They’ll even pay you to do it. You’ll just have to work for it though.

One of the most heralded golf clubs in the world posted notices for some 26 jobs earlier this week. They include positions in bartending, housekeeping, driving a forklift, or even being a barista. Most are part of the concessions for the week at one of the world’s most beloved major championships.

An amusing note about the job postings? They include a video of workers telling you how beautiful Augusta National is and what a special place it is.

I’m thinking the video is a little overkill since most golfers are well aware of the place, but hey, I never mind checking out images of Augusta National. Plus, the theme music.

If you would like to check out the jobs available for the Masters 2019, or maybe even apply, you can find them all listed here: https://angc.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/public