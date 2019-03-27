Augusta National Women’s Amateur Notes: TV Coverage, A Canadian Player, & Legends In Support

Some more details are coming to light about the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur which will take place next week in Augusta Georgia.

Format

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is a 54-hole, stroke-play tournament featuring an international field of 72 top female amateur golfers. The first two rounds will take place at Champions Retreat Golf Club (Wednesday and Thursday, April 3-4) near Augusta, Ga. The entire field will play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday, April 5, and the event culminates with NBC Sports providing three hours of live broadcast coverage of the final round on Saturday, April 6, featuring the top-30 competitors who made the cut.

Television Coverage

Live coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will air on NBC from Noon-3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6.

Mike Tirico to Serve as Play-by-Play Host for Both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which takes place the next day.

The entire broadcast team will include Tirico, Paige Mackenzie, Gary Koch, Kay Cockerill, Frank Nobilo, Steve Burkowski and Steve Sands

“Golf’s future is bright as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals both take center stage at one of the most iconic venues in sport,” said Mike McCarley, president, GOLF, NBC Sports Group. “We look forward to showcasing historic moments and lasting memories that will inspire young athletes everywhere to dream new dreams. NBC’s rich history in covering women’s sport and our passion for golf, coupled with our ability to reach broad audiences, will help introduce the game to new fans.”

“In different ways, Augusta National has captivated all of us who love the game,” said Tirico. “To see this weekend with the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals together will undoubtedly inspire young golfers across the country. It will be an honor to join our NBC Sports team, sharing the stories of these golfers making history at one of the world’s most-iconic locations.”

Live hourly updates will take place on the Golf Channel throughout the rounds, including coverage of the first tee shot of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday morning.

Legends Added To The Mix

It was announced today that four female golf legends will take part in the ceremonies and events surrounding the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The tournament shared that Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, and Se Ri Pak will be on-hand in various roles.

.@GolfHallofFame members Nancy Lopez, @ANNIKA59, @LorenaOchoaR and Se Ri Pak have accepted invitations to attend the inaugural playing of #ANWAgolf.



They will share words of encouragement and take part in a special first tee ceremony to begin the event’s final round on April 6. pic.twitter.com/Fdg4j3tRs0 — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) March 27, 2019

Canadian Content

There will be one Canadian player in the field at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Team Canada member Brigitte Thibault of Quebec will take part and her game is in fine from headed into the championship. She has posted seven top-20 finishes in a row in NCAA events for her team at Fresno State University.