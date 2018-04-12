Back In Time: Donald Day Carrick Kicks Off Career With 1923 Ontario Junior Championship

Who would have imagined where life would take him.

In 1923, Donald Day Carrick won the inaugural Ontario Junior Boys Golf Championship at Summit Golf & Country Club in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

While his scores were modest at 80-82, the Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) born Carrick would vault forward from the victory to greater accomplishments.

Five years after his win at Summit the talented athlete would represent Canada at the 1928 Summer Olympics as a light-heavyweight boxer.

In between he did no less than win Canadian Amateur Golf Championship in 1925 and 1927, and the United States Junior Boys’ Golf Championship in 1924. He also won Ontario Amateur Golf Championship in 1923 and 1933, when, for the most part, his competitive golf career ended.

A Lieutenant-Colonel in the Canadian Army during World War II, Carrick was named to the Order of the British Empire for his war efforts in 1946.

By coincidence the golf and war hero would marry a lady by the last name of Bunker, Elizabeth Bunker.

Educated at the University of Toronto, the Osgoode Hall Law School and the Harvard Law School he would become a practicing lawyer and eventually go on to become a Member of Parliament, elected to the House of Commons in 1954. Coincidentally, he replaced Lionel Conacher in that seat for the Trinity riding. It was to Conacher that Carrick finished runner-up in a vote for Canada’s Best Male Athlete of the Half-Century – 1900-1950.

Carrick maintained memberships at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club and Rosedale Golf and Country Club. He was elected to the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1997 (he passed away that year, age 90) and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

