Barron Grabs The Lead At Mackenzie Tour Q-School

Scoring continued at a torrid pace on Wednesday at the 2017 Canadian Q-School for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

Held in Comox, British Columbia, Derek Barron, a resident of the Pacific Northwest (Tacoma) grabbed the 36 hole lead after a second round 66 at the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community.

Barron, a 32 year-old PGA of America member, now takes a one stroke lead over 1st round leader Horacio Leon of Chile.

“I actually hit my irons better and made a few less putts today, but I’m not going to be picky. I’m playing some really solid golf right now and it feels easy,” said Barron.

The top Canadian continues to be local Riley Wheeldon who is tied for fifth.

