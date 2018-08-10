What's New?

Bauchou Repeats at Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

August 10, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Zach Bauchou wins the 2018 Canadian Men's Amateur, his second consecutive title. Photo: Chuck Russell/Golf Canada

(Golf Canada – DUNCAN B.C.) – American Zach Bauchou held on in Thursday’s final round of the 114th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at Duncan Meadows to become the 14th back-to-back champion in history.

Bauchou, a Forest, Va., native, fired a 5-under 66 in the final round to finish with a three-stroke victory at 18 under par—tying the tournament record set in 1970 by Allen Miller.

“It’s truly an honour to be a back-to-back champion at the Canadian Men’s Amateur—words can’t really express how much it means to me to come up here and defend and play as well as I did,” said the 22-year-old. “I’m truly honoured to win this tournament again.”

In 2017, Bauchou became the 22nd American to hoist the Earl Grey Cup, and now becomes the third American to win back-to-back championships (Han Lee, Frank Stranahan, Albert Campbell).

For the first time since Monday, Bauchou relinquished the lead to momentarily sit tied at 14 under par with fellow American Philip Knowles, who surged up the leaderboard early with birdies on three of his first four holes.

Bauchou pulled away on the back nine, with a momentum swing on the 15th hole where he sunk a winding birdie putt, while Knowles slipped with a three-putt from inside 10 feet.

“He [Philip] played really well, especially on the front nine, he really putted good,” said Bauchou. “My putt was right in the middle which was really nice – sometimes you need those putts to go in in order to win.”

With the victory, Bauchou receives an exemption into the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ont., from June 3-9. Having already received an exemption into the U.S. Amateur via World Amateur Ranking (No. 21), Bauchou had his mind set this year on defending.

“I think the feelings are a lot different for me this year,” said Bauchou. “Today I was playing to defend, and you have a little difference in responses and I was a lot less nervous today than I was last year, which was the different this year.”

Knowles closed in solo second at 15 under par. The Jacksonville, Fla., native also shot a 64 inWednesday’s third round to set the course record at Duncan Meadows.

“Just like that you go from walking up the green, thinking you might get back to all-square to being three down with three to play,” said Knowles, who is entering his senior year at the University of North Florida. “I shot 15 under. You can’t shake your head at that, there’s a lot of circles on the scorecard.”

Elmira, Ont., native Garrett Rank finished in third place at 13 under par, also taking home low Canadian honours in the process. The 30-year-old will return to B.C. from Aug. 21-24 to compete in the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur at Victoria Golf Club, where he’ll look to collect his fourth titlein five years.

“You’d like to add this one to the resume for sure,” said Rank. “Without sounding arrogant I have won a lot of Golf Canada championships so it would be nice at one point to get one of these.”

Earlier in the week, Team Quebec captured the inter-provincial title to win their second consecutive Willingdon Cup. Julien Sale (Gatineau, Que.) and Team Canada members Joey Savoie (La Prairie, Que.) and Hugo Bernard (Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.) helped Quebec to a 10-under-par score and a seven-stroke win—their eighth victory all-time.

Duncan Meadows Golf Course played host to the 114th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship alongside Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, who co-hosted the 246-player field during the first 36 holes.

Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points
1 United States Zach Bauchou [DM]  Forest, VA, Public Player -5 F -18 65 68 67 66 266
2 United States Philip Knowles [DM]  Jacksonville, FL -4 F -15 68 70 64 67 269
3 Canada Garrett Rank [DM]  Elmira, ON, Elmira Golf Club -6 F -13 74 65 67 65 271 6,510
4 Australia Justin Warren [DM]  Little Rock, AR, Public Player -5 F -11 78 64 65 66 273
5 United States Sam Stevens [DM]  Wichita, KS -2 F -10 71 69 65 69 274
T6 United States Lee Detmer [DM]  Washington, DC, Toronto Golf Club -4 F -8 72 69 68 67 276
T6 United States Cameron Young [DM]  Scarborough, NY, Public Player E F -8 69 70 66 71 276
8 United States Spencer Soosman [DM]  Westlake Village, CA -3 F -7 71 69 69 68 277
T9 Canada Henry Lee [DM]  Coquitlam, BC, Swaneset Bay Resort -5 F -6 71 69 72 66 278 5,089
T9 United States Reese Ramsey [DM]  Austin, TX, Public Player -3 F -6 71 73 66 68 278
T9 Australia Josh Armstrong [DM]  Australia, AB, Public Player -2 F -6 69 70 70 69 278
T9 United States Ryan Gerard [DM]  Raleigh, NC, Public Player -1 F -6 71 68 69 70 278
T9 Canada Julien Sale [DM]  Gatineau, QC, Rivermead GC -1 F -6 67 69 72 70 278 5,089
T14 Colombia Carlos Jesus Ardila C. [DM]  Colombia -5 F -5 73 71 69 66 279
T14 Canada Johnny Travale [DM]  Stoney Creek, ON, Hamilton G & CC -4 F -5 71 73 68 67 279 4,550
T16 Canada Maxwell Sear [DM]  Unionville, ON, York Downs Golf & Country -4 F -4 68 74 71 67 280 4,060
T16 Canada Brendan MacDougall [DM]  Calgary, AB, Glencoe Golf & CC E F -4 68 70 71 71 280 4,060
T16 United States Cole Bradley [DM]  West Lafayette, IN, Public Player +2 F -4 71 70 66 73 280
T19 Canada AJ (Allan) Armstrong [DM]  St. Albert, AB, Windermere Golf & C C -4 F -3 70 72 72 67 281 3,514
T19 United States Arthur Griffin [DM]  Lake Placid, NY, Public Player -4 F * -3 73 71 70 67 281
T19 Canada Joey Savoie [DM]  Montréal, QC, Pinegrove -2 F -3 67 73 72 69 281 3,514
T19 United States Shawn Lu [DM]  Corvallis, OR, Public Player +2 F -3 73 67 68 73 281
T19 United States Eric Ansett [DM]  Spokane, WA, Public Player +2 F -3 73 69 66 73 281
T24 United States Joshua Martin [DM]  Pinehurst, NC, Public Player -3 F * -2 75 67 72 68 282
T24 Canada Andrew Harrison [DM]  Camrose, AB, Camrose Golf Group -3 F * -2 67 77 70 68 282 3,115
T24 Canada Daniel Campbell [DM]  Bellingham, WA, Chilliwack Golf Club -1 F -2 72 72 68 70 282 3,115
T24 United States Miguel Delgado [DM]  Kentfield, CA -5 F * -2 70 70 76 66 282
T28 Chinese Taipei Chia-I Lai [DM]  Taipei City, Chinese Taipei -2 F * -1 69 75 70 69 283
T28 Canada Matthew Anderson [DM]  Mississauga, ON, Credit Valley Golf & Coun -2 F * -1 72 72 70 69 283 2,800
T28 United States Ben Schlottman [DM]  Advance, NC, Golf SK Public Player E F -1 70 71 71 71 283
T28 Canada Tristan Mandur [DM]  North Cowichan, Arbutus Ridge Golf Club +3 F -1 69 69 71 74 283 2,800
T28 Canada Étienne Papineau [DM]  St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, Pinegrove +2 F -1 73 70 67 73 283 2,800
T33 United States Matthew Walker [DM]  Ottumwa, IA, Public Player -1 F E 70 73 71 70 284
T33 United States Ashton Poole, Jr. [DM]  Charlotte, NC E F E 70 73 70 71 284
T33 United States Camden Solomon [DM]  Dublin, OH -1 F * E 72 72 70 70 284
T33 Canada James Casorso [DM]  Kelowna, BC, Gallaghers Canyon GC -1 F * E 74 71 69 70 284 2,345
T33 United States Eddy Lai [DM]  San Jose, CA, Public Player -2 F * E 73 70 72 69 284
T33 Canada Jae Hoon (Ian) Kim [DM]  Surrey, BC, Morgan Creek GC +2 F E 70 73 68 73 284 2,345
T33 Canada Eric Shea [DM]  Brantford, ON, Brantford G&CC +2 F E 69 75 67 73 284 2,345
T33 Canada Kaleb Gorbahn [DM]  Smithers, BC, Smithers G&CC +8 F E 67 73 65 79 284 2,345
T41 Canada Jake Lane [DM]  Qualicum Beach, BC, Pheasant Glen GR E F +1 70 73 71 71 285 1,649
T41 United States Davis Lamb [DM]  Potomac, MD E F * +1 70 72 72 71 285
T41 Canada Todd Bissenden [DM]  Chemainus, BC, Duncan Meadows GC E F * +1 71 70 73 71 285 1,649
T41 Canada Patrick Murphy [DM]  Crossfield, AB, Glencoe Golf & CC E F * +1 70 74 70 71 285 1,649
T41 Canada Christopher Vandette [DM]  Beaconsfield, QC, Summerlea G&CC +2 F +1 68 75 69 73 285 1,649
T41 Canada Hugo Bernard [DM]  Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, Laval-sur-le-Lac Club E F * +1 74 71 69 71 285 1,649
T41 Canada Trevor Yu [DM]  Vancouver, BC, Marine Drive GC -3 F * +1 70 75 72 68 285 1,649
T48 Canada William Duquette [DM]  Laval, QC, Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +2 F +2 75 66 72 73 286 1,419.25
T48 Canada Josh Miller [DM]  Victoria, BC, Royal Colwood GC +1 F * +2 70 74 70 72 286 1,419.25
T48 Canada Olivier Ménard [DM]  Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC, Whitlock G&CC E F * +2 67 72 76 71 286 1,419.25
T48 United States Trevor Werbylo [DM]  Tucson, AZ, Public Player E F * +2 70 75 70 71 286
T48 Canada Samuel Su [DM]  Surrey, BC, Morgan Creek GC -1 F * +2 70 72 74 70 286 1,419.25
T48 Canada Jared Nicolls [DM]  Ponoka, AB, Wolf Creek Golf Course -2 F * +2 72 72 73 69 286 1,419.25
T48 United States Spencer Tibbits [DM]  Vancouver, WA, Public Player -3 F * +2 74 68 76 68 286
T48 Canada Lawren Rowe [DM]  Victoria, BC, Squamish Valley G&CC -3 F * +2 73 72 73 68 286 1,419.25
T56 Canada Kade Johnson [DM]  Yorkton, SK, Deer Park Municipal GC +5 F +3 73 71 67 76 287 1,295
T56 United States Kyosuke Hara [DM]  Honolulu, HI +4 F +3 70 72 70 75 287
T58 Canada Chandler McDowell [DM]  Springbrook, AB, Innisfail Golf and +1 F * +4 72 72 72 72 288 1,155
T58 United States Derek Hitchner [DM]  Minneapolis, MN, Golf SK Public Player E F * +4 73 68 76 71 288
60 United States Pryce Beshoory [DM]  Pearland, TX, Houston G&CC +4 F * +5 73 71 70 75 289
T61 Canada Kyle Claggett [DM]  Mission, BC (Cedar Ridge Golf Club) +3 F * +6 72 73 71 74 290 997.50
T61 Canada Kai Iguchi [DM]  Banff, AB, Banff Springs E F * +6 71 72 76 71 290 997.50
63 Canada Mitchell Thiessen [DM]  Chilliwack, BC, Chilliwack Golf Club +4 F * +7 74 70 72 75 291 945
T64 United States Jack Ireland [DM]  Mission Viejo, CA, Public Player +5 F * +8 73 69 74 76 292
T64 Canada Carter Graf [DM]  Sylvan Lake, AB, Red Deer Golf & C C +4 F * +8 71 74 72 75 292 875
T64 Canada Zaahidali Nathu [DM]  Richmond, BC, Richmond CC E F * +8 71 74 76 71 292 875
T67 Canada Brendan Dunphy [DM]  Whitby, ON, Lakeridge Links Golf Club +3 F * +9 76 69 74 74 293 801.50
T67 Canada Marc Casullo [DM]  Aurora, ON, The Summit G&CC -3 F * +9 72 73 80 68 293 801.50
69 Canada Brady Zordan [DM]  Midhurst, ON, Shanty Bay Golf & Country +3 F * +10 73 72 75 74 294 770
70 Canada Marc-Antoine Hotte [DM]  Mascouche, QC, Mirage GC +3 F * +11 74 71 76 74 295 735
71 Canada Shaun Dunphy [DM]  Saskatoon, SK, Saskatoon G&CC +9 F * +17 69 76 76 80 301 700

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.