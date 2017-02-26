Behind The Scenes With Golf Course Superintendents (Video)

Telling a story properly can be a powerful thing.

The Atlantic Golf Course Superintendents Association have a lot to share about their members and their profession and they did well to capture their story in an inspiring and enlightening new short film.

If you have an appreciation for the beautiful form of a golf course and all it takes to maintain it, we think you’ll enjoy watching it.

After you watch this video you may have a whole new appreciation to what you see the next time you arrive at the first tee of your favourite course.