Belleville Senators Golf Tournament Raises Funds For Local Mental Health Association

The second edition of the ‘Senators Golf Classic’, a fund-raising event by the Belleville Senators, was a success once again.

Hosted by the Black Bear Ridge Golf Club just north of ‘The Friendly City”, according to the team, this year’s tournament netted $20,109. The funds were donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Hastings and Prince Edward branch.

“These funds are incredibly important,” said Sandie Sidsworth, Executive Director of the CMHA. “With the funds we received today, I know we have funding for the staff involved until June of next year and that’s a relief. Because now they can plan, they can do long-term case work and follow-ups. It just allows that continuation of service that we need so desperately.”

The Classic saw fifteen players from the Ottawa Senators affiliate pair up with teams of three amateurs to help the community.

“The big thing about mental health is that it impacts all of us,” said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. “It impacts our players, our coaches, our family, our friends and our community so when we thought about the group that we would like to support it was a really easy choice. We’re so happy to have raised funds that are going to have a really big impact on the CMHA organization.”

Through two editions the Senators Golf Classic has now raised more than $45,000 for community programs.